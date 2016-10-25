Giants cornerback DRC excels in London game

Maybe the punk rock band, The Clash, was referencing a future NFL star from the 9-4-1 area code in the hit song, “London Calling.”
Lakewood Ranch High alum Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie’s trip to London for the NFL’s International Series ended with a bang.
DRC picked off two passes for the New York Giants, who posted a 17-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
DRC also broke up three passes for a second straight week, while adding four solo tackles. The two picks give him 26 for his career, which began in 2008 with the Arizona Cardinals. It was the second trip across the pond for the G-Men, while the first NFL game there for DRC.
Meanwhile, a plethora of Manatee High alums took to the gridiron in the same game when Temple hosted the University of South Florida.
Offensive linemen Michael Galati and Brooks Larkin and punter Jonathan Hernandez were reunited with wide receiver Brodrick Yancy last Friday.
The Owls posted a 46-30 victory on the ESPN televised game, with Hernandez starting for USF and Yancy starting for Temple.
Both Galati and Larkin are in reserve roles this season.
Hernandez boomed three punts for 114 yards, an average of 38.0 yards per punt. His longest went 41 yards.
Yancy registered one catch for six yards
Antonio Colacci: The former Saint Stephen’s midfield maestro has logged 84 minutes in his first year with the New Hampshire men’s soccer team. It’s a season where Colacci is gaining collegiate experience for later years with the Wildcats.
Danny Walker: A four-time state golf champ (three team, one individual) at Lakewood Ranch, the junior at Virginia polished off his fall season with a 67 to post a tie for 12th place at The Golf Club of Georgia Intercollegiate last week. The Cavaliers tied for first at the event, too.
Jade Adams: After playing for both Palmetto High and IMG Academy, Adams became a starter for the Barry University women’s soccer team. Playing all 11 games this season, the defender has Barry riding a five-game unbeaten streak and the defense hasn’t conceded a goal in the last two matches.
Tyler Gordon: The Lakewood Ranch High and IMG Academy alum has made 15 substitute appearances for the High Point (N.C.) University women’s soccer team this fall. She has two goals, including a match-winner in extra time against William & Mary in mid-September.
Josh Hicks: The Rutgers junior tallied a team-best 5.4 rushing yards per carry in last week’s 34-32 loss to Minnesota. The Scarlet Knights fell behind 21-3 before relying on the passing game to nearly pull off the comeback.
Brian Poole: Part of the area’s glistening cornerback tradition, Poole tallied a pass breakup and two tackles in Atlanta’s 33-30 loss to the San Diego Chargers. The former Southeast High and University of Florida star has played all seven games, while starting three, in his rookie season.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments