Gasquet beats Schwartzman to win European Open final

Third-seeded Richard Gasquet beat unseeded Argentine Diego Schwartzman 7-6 (4), 6-1 to win the European Open final on Sunday and clinch a 14th career title.
In his 27th career final, and only three weeks after his previous one, Gasquet's experience showed as he clinched his second title of the year without being fully stretched. The 30-year-old Frenchman had more trouble in his semifinal, where he came back from a set and 4-2 down to beat Britain's Kyle Edmund.
There was no repeat upset this time for the 24-year-old Schwartzman, who beat top-seeded David Goffin in the semifinal.
Although he rallied from 4-2 down in the first set to force a tiebreak, Gasquet stepped things up in the second set — where he did not concede a single chance on his serve and broke Schwartzman's serve twice.
The 77th-ranked Schwartzman won the only title of his career earlier this year on outdoor clay in Istanbul.
Gasquet won the final in Montpellier, France, in February, and lost to Tomas Berdych in Shenzhen, China, earlier this month.
Comments