Pinturault leads Hirscher after 1st run of WCup opening GS

Alexis Pinturault of France and Marcel Hirscher of Austria continued their giant slalom dominance from last season as they finished 1-2 in the first run of the season-opening World Cup race on Sunday.
Pinturault led the defending overall champion by 0.17 seconds, with Justin Murisier of Switzerland another 0.03 behind in third.
Pinturault and Hirscher each won four GS races last season, while the Austrian captured the season title in the discipline.
"It's very close. I'll have to attack in the second run again," Pinturault said. "Of course it's a fight with Marcel but also some others are in the mix."
The top seven all finished within a second of the Frenchman's leading time, while Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen, last year's runner-up to Hirscher in the overall standings, had 1.08 to make up in the second run.
"The preparation period was tough so I am happy how it panned out," Hirscher said.
Olympic and world GS champion Ted Ligety was 1.49 seconds off the lead in 14th in his first race since tearing the ACL in his right knee nine months ago.
"I wanted to be faster of course but I am not like too disappointed, I guess," the American said. "I feel like I left some time on the hill, for sure. And with that, being a second and a half out is not so bad for the first go. I'll just try to step it up the next run."
Ligety won here last season for a record fourth time and has never finished outside the top 10 in nine previous starts.
Comments