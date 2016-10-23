Sports

October 23, 2016 2:43 AM

Hill runs for 289 yards, 3 TDs; Wyoming beats Nevada 42-34

The Associated Press
RENO, Nev.

Brian Hill had career highs with 289 yards rushing and three touchdowns, quarterback Josh Allen ran for two more scores and Logan Wilson intercepted a pass in the final minute to help Wyoming hold off Nevada for a 42-34 win on Saturday night.

The Cowboys (5-2, 3-0 Mountain West) had a season-high 403 yards rushing and improved to 3-0 in conference play for the first time since 1998, their final season in the Western Athletic Conference.

Hill had runs of 20 and 39 yards during a nine-play, 80-yard drive that was capped by Allen's 7-yard TD run that made it 42-27 with 2:52 left.

On their ensuing drive, the Wolfpack (3-5, 1-3) went 75 yards in 2 minutes, 12 seconds and James Butler recovered his own fumble in the end zone to pull within 42-34.

Nevada recovered an onside kick, but on its next play from scrimmage Wilson's interception sealed it.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Braden River regroups to rout Palmetto

View more video

Sports Videos