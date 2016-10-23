NHL Capsules

Jimmy Howard made 30 saves and Gustav Nyquist scored twice, helping the Detroit Red Wings beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Saturday night.
Andreas Athanasiou also scored for Detroit, which won its fourth straight after losing its first two games of the season.
San Jose goalie Martin Jones stopped 29 shots. The Sharks have lost three of four.
Howard got his 23rd career shutout and his first this season.
Nyquist scored twice in the second period to give Detroit a 2-0 lead.
FLYERS 6, HURRICANES 3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jakub Voracek scored twice and the Flyers pulled away from the road-weary Hurricanes.
Wayne Simmonds and Shayne Gostisbehere each had a goal and an assist, and the Flyers won for the first time at home this season and snapped a three-game winless streak.
Brandon Manning and Matt Read also scored for the Flyers. Steve Mason made 27 saves for his first win of the season.
Justin Faulk, Jordan Staal and Lee Stempniak scored for the Hurricanes, who fell to 1-2-2 on the fifth stop of their season-opening six-game road trip. Eddie Lack made 21 saves.
CANADIENS 4, BRUINS 2
BOSTON (AP) — Carey Price stopped 19 shots in his second start, and Brendan Gallagher and Phillip Danault each had second-period goals to lift the Canadiens to a win over the Bruins.
Price, playing just his second game after a bout with the flu at the start of the season, missed most of last season with a right knee injury. He won his season debut, stopping 27 shots against Arizona on Thursday.
Torrey Mitchell and Paul Byron also scored for Montreal, which has not lost in regulation through its first five games (4-0-1). Byron's goal was short-handed.
Dominic Moore and Ryan Spooner scored for Boston, which is winless in its last nine games at home against its longtime rivals. Backup goalie Anton Khudobin made 25 saves.
PREDATORS 5, PENGUINS 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala and Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals each to lead the injiury-riddled Predators to a victory over the defending champion Penguins.
Calle Jarnkrok also scored and P.K. Subban and Filip Forsberg each added two assists for Nashville. Juuse Saros had 34 shots for his first NHL victory as the Predators snapped a three-game skid.
Scott Wilson scored early in the first period for Pittsburgh. Marc-Andre Fleury gave up the five goals on 23 shots through the first two periods before being replaced by Mike Condon, who stopped all seven shots he faced in the third.
Arvidsson tied the score on the power play at 3:08 of the first period, and Fiola started a four-goal second with his first of the season at 2:26.
BLUE JACKETS 3, STARS 0
DALLAS (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves in his 13th career shutout and the Blue Jackets beat the Stars.
The Blue Jackets won their second game in two nights after losing their first two games of the season. Dallas is 0-1-1 in the last two games, both at home.
Josh Anderson, Scott Hartnell and Matt Calvert scored for Columbus.
Anderson's goal came at 16:04 of the second period. Boone Jenner passed across the goal mouth and Anderson tapped in the puck from the left side before Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen could slide back into position.
Hartnell scored at 9:02 of the third period. Calvert added an empty-net goal with 1:12 to play.
Columbus has won seven of the last 10 games between the teams. Bobrovsky is 8-1-1 in his career vs. Dallas
Lehtonen had 23 saves.
RANGERS 4, CAPITALS 2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rookie Jimmy Vesey scored the tying and go-ahead goals 3 minutes apart in the second period to lead the Rangers to a victory over the Capitals.
Rick Nash scored a late empty-net goal and had an assist as New York won its sixth game in eight visits to Washington. Brandon Pirri also scored in a three-goal second period that began the Rangers' comeback from two goals down en route to their first road win.
Alex Ovechkin scored his third goal of the season to give Washington a 2-0 lead in the first. Lars Eller added his first goal as a member of the Capitals, who had a three-game win streak snapped and failed to earn at least a point for the first time this season.
New York's Henrik Lundqvist made 26 saves. Braden Holtby stopped 22 shots for Washington.
BLACHAWKS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 4, SO
CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Toews and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout to give the Blackhawks a win over the Maple Leafs after Chicago came back with two late goals to force overtime.
Artem Anisimov scored his second goal of the game on a rebound with 2:28 left to cut it to 4-3, then Richard Panik knocked in a loose puck in front of the goal 60 seconds later.
Anisimov connected as Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling was heading to the bench for an extra attacker. Darling was on the bench when Panik tied it.
Toronto rookie William Nylander scored twice for his first multi-goal game, with his second goal putting the Maple Leafs ahead 4-2 early in the third. But Toronto blew a lead in the final period for the third straight game and failed again to win at Chicago for the first time since February 2003.
PANTHERS 5, AVALANCHE 2
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Shane Harper scored his first two NHL goals to lift the Panthers over the Avalanche.
Vincent Trocheck and Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal and an assist and Aaron Ekblad also scored a goal for the Panthers while Roberto Luongo made 26 saves.
Matt Duchene and Blake Comeau scored goals for the Avalanche. Semyon Varlamov made 33 stops.
The Panthers blew the game open in the third period as they scored three of four goals in a span of 2:26.
Ahead 2-1, Marchessault skated in on a breakaway and fired the puck between the pads of Varlamov at 4:30 to make the score 3-1. Harper followed with his second goal of the game on a one-timer from in front to stretch the lead to 4-1.
Duchene poked in a rebound past Luongo 16 seconds later to close the gap to 4-2.
Trocheck slid a loose puck into the net at 6:56 to make the score 5-2.
LIGHTNING 4, SENATORS 1
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves, Vladislav Namestnikov and Steven Stamkos scored early in the second period, and the Lightning beat the Senators.
Alex Killorn and Valtteri Filppula also scored for the Lightning, who were playing their first road game of the season.
Chris Neil scored the lone goal for the Senators, and Craig Anderson stopped 31 shots.
Anderson was solid for much of the game for the Senators, but Killorn was able to sneak one through his right arm to give the Lightning a 3-1 lead midway through the third. It was Killorn's fourth goal of the season.
Filppula made it 4-1 late in the third.
DEVILS 2, WILD 1, OT
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Taylor Hall scored 29 seconds into overtime and the Devils rallied to beat the Wild.
PA Parenteau tied it late in the third period and Cory Schneider made 28 saves for the Devils. They won at home for the second time in two games and ended the Wild's three-game winning streak.
Joel Eriksson Ek scored for Minnesota in his NHL debut and Devan Dubnyk made 30 saves.
It marked the second straight home game in which Hall has provided the winner. He carried the puck into the Wild zone, left it for Adam Henrique and then went to the net and took the return pass and beat Dubnyk between the pads.
After being stoned by Dubnyk on their first 26 shots, Parenteau tied it with 8:04 left in regulation. The right wing took a cross-ice pass from Mike Cammalleri and beat Dubnyk with a shot from above the right circle for his second goal of the season.
BLUES 6, FLAMES 4
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — David Perron scored his first three goals of the season and added an assist to lead St. Louis.
Paul Stastny, Patrik Berglund and Alexander Steen also scored for the Blues, while defenseman Alex Pietrangelo had two assists. Jake Allen made 23 saves to improve to 3-1-1.
Kris Versteeg scored his first two goals of the season for the Flames, who lost their second straight at home. Micheal Ferland and Mark Giordano also scored, while Chad Johnson stopped 34 shots.
Calgary took a 2-1 just 3 minutes into the second thanks to two quick goals by Versteeg and Ferland.
The Blues then scored the next four goals, including two by Perron, to take control.
KINGS 4, CANUCKS 3, SO
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tanner Pearson scored for the fourth time this season and got the lone shootout goal as Los Angeles handed Vancouver its first loss.
Alexander Edler tied it for the Canucks on a power play with 34.4 seconds left in the third period.
The Kings had a power play for the final 1:16 of overtime but Jacob Markstrom made two keys saves to send it into a shootout. Markstrom made 28 saves.
Pressed into service after Jeff Zatkoff injured his groin in the morning skate, Peter Budaj stopped 22 shots for his second straight win.
Brayden McNabb and Dustin Brown also scored for Los Angeles. Markus Granlund and Henrik Sedin scored to help Vancouver overcome a three-goal deficit.
