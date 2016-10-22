Saban: Alabama safety Eddie Jackson out for season

Alabama coach Nick Saban says star safety Eddie Jackson is out for the season with a fractured leg.
Jackson didn't return to the top-ranked Crimson Tide's 33-14 win Saturday over No. 6 Texas A&M following a fourth-quarter punt return.
Fans chanted "Eddie" as Jackson was taken into the locker room on a cart moments after the Tide scored its final touchdown.
Jackson was one of the Tide's defensive leaders and a playmaker on both defense and special teams. He has scored touchdowns on two punt returns and an interception return this season.
Saban says Jackson is an All-American safety "in my book and we're certainly going to miss him."
Jackson's 17-yard return into Texas A&M territory had set up the final touchdown.
Comments