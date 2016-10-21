High school football preview Week 9: Southeast

Wauchula Hardee (5-2, 3-0) at Southeast (3-3, 3-0)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Online: thecube.com
The scoop: Southeast and Hardee are tied for first in Class 5A District 11 at 3-0, so the winner moves into the driver’s seat ahead of the last week of district play. The Seminoles still have to face Booker (3-1 in district) so nothing is certain except it behooves Southeast to beat Hardee. Quarterback Alex Taylor leads the district with 1,134 yards passing. Tyler Stevenson is the second leading receiver (376 reception yards) and Terrance Pryor is ranked third (310 yards). Dequan Williams leads the district with 11.5 sacks. Both teams have been stingy on defense: Southeast has allowed 15 points and Hardee surrendered 19. Hardee runs the ball by committee, averaging 183.4 yards per game on the ground. Southeast is averaging 56.7 yards per game rushing and 190 yards per game passing. The Wildcats are going to try to play ball control and keep it out of Taylor's hands. Southeast has to match Hardee's physicality if it expects to win.
Prediction: Southeast 17, Hardee 14.
Alan Dell
