High school football preview Week 9: Lakewood Ranch

Venice (6-0, 3-0) at Lakewood Ranch (0-6, 0-3)
When: 7:30 p.m.
The scoop: After playing some good defense in two of its last three games, Lakewood Ranch has the ominous task of taking on unbeaten Venice, which is averaging 49 points in Class 7A-District 11 and is tied for first with Palmetto at 3-0. In contrast, the Mustangs are winless and are averaging 3 points per game in the district. This game is mismatch, and how many points Venice scores will likely be determined by when Indians coach John Peacock decides to shut down his offense. It will likely go to a running clock at the outset of the second half. The goal for Lakewood Ranch is to get out of this game as healthy as possible for upcoming games with North Port and DeSoto County, two teams the Mustangs are capable of beating.
Prediction: Venice 49, Lakewood Ranch 0
Alan Dell
Comments