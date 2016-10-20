High school football preview Week 9: Manatee

Manatee (4-3, 3-1) at Riverview (3-4, 1-3)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: 9:30 AM, 103.1 FM
Online: manateefootball.com
The scoop: Manatee is no longer in control of its Class 8A-District 6 title prospects after losing to Sarasota Riverview last week. The two teams and Lithia Newsome are tied for first with 3-1 records. Riverview plays Newsome and winless Alonso, so Rams can virtually lock up district title with a win Friday. That would leave Manatee and Newsome meeting next week for the district runner-up spot and a playoff berth in final week of district play. The Hurricanes’ offensive is explosive, but their defense hasn't shown it can slow down a team with a good offense, giving up 162 points in its three losses. Those three teams are a combined 22-1. They should be able to handle Hillsborough County’s Riverview, which is averaging 13.7 points in district games compared to the Canes’ 47.2 points. Stopping quarterback A.J. Colagiovanni and receiver Tarique Milton is a tough challenge for any defense and the Sharks don't appear capable of doing that.
Prediction: Manatee 47, Riverview 13
Alan Dell
