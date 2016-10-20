Listen to James Naismith's original 13 rules of basketball

James Naismith’s original rules of basketball, written in 1891, are displayed at the University of Kansas' DeBruce Center. Though many of the founding rules do not apply to today’s game, the 13th and final one comes close: “The side making the most goals in that time shall be declared the winners.” KU alumnus and television journalist Bill Kurtis reads the rules.