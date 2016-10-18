Manatee High alum Brodrick Yancy returns from neck and groin injuries to become Temple’s second-leading receiver

Neck injuries are so scary that it can do more than just end a playing career. It can alter how you live the rest of your life.
For Manatee High alum Brodrick Yancy, that moment came in September 2015. Playing against Cincinnati for the Temple Owls, Yancy suffered a neck injury while blocking and was stretchered off. It only kept him out one game, though, but he was given a redshirt season after needing surgery for a groin injury.
Now Yancy is back in the Temple fold and the redshirt sophomore returned to the Sunshine State for the Owls’ 26-25 victory over the University of Central Florida in Orlando.
Yancy played, but didn’t record a catch in the win. However, the Hometown Hero is the second-leading receiver on Temple with 19 catches. He has 210 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Here’s how some other Hometown Heroes are faring:
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie — After aggravating a groin injury in a Sunday night loss to Green Bay, DRC didn’t take this past week off to heal up. Instead, the Lakewood Ranch alum had season-highs in tackles (six) and passes defended (three) to help the New York Giants — alongside Odell Beckham Jr.’s monster receiving game — to a 27-23 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
Brian Poole — The Southeast alum continues his playing time with the Atlanta Falcons, picking up his third start of the year this past Sunday against Seattle. While the Falcons fell 26-24, Poole registered four tackles and did most of his coverage on Seattle wide receiver Doug Baldwin. He held Baldwin to four catches for 31 yards, and entered the Week 6 contest ranked in the NFL’s top ten for yards per coverage snap surrendered among cornerbacks.
Maria Medina and Iulia Sergheeva — The two women’s tennis players at State College of Florida are in a class by themselves. For the first time in women’s tennis history at the Bradenton junior college, the pair claimed the singles and doubles national titles at the same time. The duo partnered to take down Seward’s Steffany Bermudez and Thalita Rordigues, 6-1, 6-4, in doubles, while Medina bested Eastern Florida State’s Luisa Varon, 6-3, 6-1, for the singles crown during the ITA Oracle Cup in Surprise, Ariz. The victories also means when the national rankings come out for the 2017 spring season, both Medina and Seergheeva will be ranked No. 1 in singles and doubles, respectively.
Canaan Meester-Kitterman — The former Bayshore High standout runner is in his junior year with the Savannah College of Art and Design’s cross-country team. Meester-Kitterman ran a 29:18.18 time in the 8,000-meter men’s race of the Mountain Dew Invitational at the University of Florida in his last event. The team’s NAIA Pre-Nationals race was canceled with Hurricane Matthew earlier this month, so the next race on the schedule is the Sand Shark Invite in South Carolina this Saturday.
Raleigh Alexander — The former lineman for Bradenton Christian and Southeast is a redshirt junior at Southeastern University in Lakeland. He’s one of several Bradenton-based players on the Fire.
Jimiah Albritton — One of the Bradenton high school football alums at Southeastern, Albritton has played five of the Fire’s six games this year. The Braden River alum has eight tackles and 0.5 tackles for a loss, including a season-high four tackles in last Saturday’s 62-19 victory over Ave Maria.
Bo Scarbrough — The breakthrough finally came for Bo Scarbrough. A member of IMG Academy’s inaugural varsity football season, Scarbrough ran for 109 yards on five carries with a touchdown for Alabama in the Crimson Tide’s 49-10 blowout of Tennessee in his first career start. Scarbrough’s 85-yard touchdown run ended with a little controversy as he held his hand up to Tennessee fan Josh Durbin’s face after bursting through the back of the end zone. Both Durbin and Scarbrough have said they wished they high-fived each other.
