Another shuffleboard season has arrived

Let us all be thankful we are able to shuffle as the Florida Shuffleboard season begins.
Fallen comrades unable to continue include Larry Toole of Palmetto and Central Ohio, who passed away at his daughter’s home on the way to Ohio in April, and Casey Moubray of Michigan, who played at the Bradenton Shuffle Club for a couple of decades.
Chuck Gregory of Trailer Estates was just getting acquainted around the district and scheduled to partner with me this year before he passed away in May. Patty Yates of Tropic Isles and Bill Faudree of Indiana and Fairlane Acres also died in May.
Bill Hickman of Ellenton Gardens will not be back this season. He had been so grateful for our published comments about his wife, who passed away a few years ago. Clark Bennett of Adrian, Mich., and Paradise Bay, was a vice-president and chaplain of the Bradenton Shuffle Club. He passed away last month.
Mary Barnard of Michigan and Trailer Estates was active in the Petticoat League for many years, also passed.
State competitors will remember George Adkins from Ohio and Port Charlotte. Adkins was treasurer of the USA-NSA the past few years and was very active in Ohio along with his wife, Landy, who is the president of the Florida Shuffleboard Association. George was elected Saturday to the FSA Hall of Fame as a Special Award to be presented posthumously in January. That move had been in works all last season.
All these friends will be missed.
Other actions of the FSA meeting Saturday included appeal by President Landy for establishment of a volunteer bank of names to include future members, Committee members, etc. So, if you would like to become involved in state service, let President Ron know, or go to the website for details at www.fsa-shuffleboard.org.
Hopefully, more details next week from the FSA meeting.
You will notice we are now appearing on Wednesdays.
Happy Shuffling.
RESULTS
FL P-1A (Oct. 3) at Port Charlotte: M/L Doubles. Ladies Main: 1. Nancy Sclafani, 2. Kathy Smith-Claudia Kellogg. Consolation: 3. Flo Kowalewski, 4. Terri Smith-Pam Nurnberger. Men Main: 1. Ron Nurnberger-Dave Kudro, 2. Jim Smith-Nelson Kellogg. Consolation: 1. Faren VanDeGrift-Jim Miller, 2. Gerry Curwin-Mike Marquis.
SWCD D-1 (Oct. 6) at Bradenton: Any Doubles. Main: 1. Ron Nurnberger-Larry Taylor, 2. Bill Hollabaugh-Arnie Congdon, 3. Ralph Lozano-Jerry Stannard, 4. Ned Fogarty-Ed Boley. Consolation: 1. Jim Miller-Judy Taylor, 2. Jim Vatter-Richard LaBrecque, 3. Dennis Spangler-Fred Thompson, 4. Keith Petty-Gerry Johnson.
FL P-2A (Oct. 10) at Avon Park: M/L Doubles. Ladies Main: 3. Flo Kowalewski-Dolores Brown. Consolation: 4. Shirley McCullough-Letha DeVries. Men Main: 1. Dwayne Cross-Nelson Kellogg, 4. Jerry Stannard-Ralph Lozano. Consolation: 2. John L. Brown-Stan Kowalewski.
FL P-2B (Oct. 10) at Zephyrhills: M/L Doubles. Men Main: 2. Dave Kudro-Dave Minnich. Ladies Consolation: 1. Terri Smith.
SWCD D-2 (Oct. 13) at Bradenton: M/L Singles, Non-walking. Men Main: 1. Ron Nurnberger, 2. Jerry Stannard, 3. Larry Taylor, 4. John L. Brown. Consolation: 1. Ralph Lozano, 2. Ira Snook.3. David Welsh, 4. Bill Batdorff. Ladies Main: 1. Margaret Hartzler, 2. Terri Smith, 3. Lois Wegner, 4. Adriana Cramton. Consolation: 1. Nancy Sclafani, 2. Evelyn White, 3. Shirley McCullough, 4. Sue Minnich.
Coming up
Thursday
D-3: at Bradenton Shuffle Club, M/L Doubles.
