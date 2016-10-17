Sarasota Scullers send three rowers to Head of the Charles Regatta

One of the biggest United States rowing competitions of the year will be in Boston this weekend, and three rowers with ties to Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota will be in the field.
The Head of the Charles Regatta has been raced annually since 1965 when the Cambridge Boat Club thought a competitive race could break the monotony of training season. The race is a frequent destination for Olympians and future Olympians, and this year’s field includes two rowers from Sarasota Scullers and one coach.
“It feels pretty exciting to have the privilege to compete in one of the largest regattas in the world,” said Kris Schumann, who attends Sarasota Military Academy, in a statement. “I look forward to racing and even more so watching races of some huge names in rowing.”
Schumann, a junior at Sarasota Military, will race with teammate Chris Cail, a senior at Pine View School in Osprey in the men’s youth 2x on Sunday. The duo is one of 36 entries from around the United States who will compete for a gold medal.
“Truly an honor,” Cail said. “I can’t wait to get on the course.”
Scullers coach Laura Brown will also compete in the masters division at the Head of the Charles (HOCR). Paired with Karen Weigandt of the Sarasota County Rowing Club, Brown will race in the women’s masters 2x on Saturday.
Schumann and Cail give Sarasota Scullers its first boat in the HOCR since 2002.
Mustangs trample Silver Raiders
With two shutouts and a narrow victory, the Manatee Mustangs put together an impressive weekend at JC Turner Field. The Mustangs began Saturday with a 24-0 mighty mites win, then added a 31-0 junior pee wee win. After a pee wee loss, Manatee finished the day with a 7-6 win against the Raiders in St. Petersburg.
In an all-Manatee County matchup at Lakewood Ranch Park, the East Manatee Bulldogs took two of three from the North Manatee Storm. The Bulldogs pulled out wins the mighty mites and junior varsity divisions, while the Storm nabbed a 27-21, overtime win in junior pee wee.
The Manatee Wildcats managed to pull out one victory against the South Pasco Predators at G.T. Bray Park in Bradenton, opening the weekend with a 26-22 mighty mites win before dropping games in the junior pee wee, pee wee and junior varsity divisions.
The Palmetto Trojans had the toughest weekend, dropping all three of their games to the Palm Harbor Panthers at Canal Park in Oldsmar.
Suncoast Travel Ball back in action
After a week off, the Suncoast Travel Ball (STB) resumes play Friday with the Suncoast Fall State Tournament in Bradenton and Sarasota.
The three-day tournament, which concludes Sunday, will primarily be played at Braden River Park, although one division will play at Well Field in Venice.
STB will also host a tournament in the middle of the state, although most local teams will stay in the area. Kissimmee will play host to the Central Florida Fall State Championship on Saturday and Sunday.
