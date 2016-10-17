Canucks erase 3-goal deficit vs Canes, Sutter scores in OT

Brandon Sutter scored 32 seconds into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks erased a three-goal deficit to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Sunday night.
Sutter beat goalie Eddie Lack on a quick shot on a 2-on-1 run rush for the Canucks' second straight comeback win.
Markus Granlund had a goal and an assist and Bo Horvat and Ben Hutton also scored for Vancouver, which got 19 stops from Jacob Markstrom. Sutter added an assist.
Justin Faulk had a goal and an assist, while Victor Rask and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for Carolina. Lack made 27 saves against his former team.
The Hurricanes were coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to Winnipeg on Thursday in which they blew a 4-1 third-period lead, while the Canucks beat Calgary 2-1 in a shootout on Saturday to open their season.
Vancouver trailed 3-1 after two periods, but cut the deficit just 1:11 into the third when Granlund finished a nice passing play with Sutter and Jannik Hansen for his first of the season after Faulk turned the puck over in his own zone.
The Canucks continued to press and Hutton tied the game with 5:50 left in regulation when he buried his first from the slot past Lack, a fan favorite during his two seasons in Vancouver before he was traded to Carolina following the 2014-15 season.
Lack stood strong during a late Vancouver power play, including a great stop on Sven Baertschi in front and then another on Granlund with about a minute left in regulation.
Carolina led 2-0 after scoring goals 1:24 apart late in the opening period, and stretched that lead at 5:28 of the second when Faulk took advantage of some soft defensive play to bury his own rebound past Markstrom off the rush for his first of the season.
Vancouver started to play better as the second period wore on, and Horvat scored his first with 7:57 left after taking a rebound off the end boards and making a strong move to the net on the backhand.
Lack, who lost his only start against Vancouver last season, was called upon to make a couple of big saves to keep the Hurricanes up by two through 40 minutes, including a great pad stop on a slick deflection by Loui Eriksson.
Vancouver had a number of early chances and held an 8-1 shot advantage 10 minutes into the game before the visitors found their legs.
Rask scored his second goal of the season with 2:24 left in the period after working a give and go with Lee Stempniak, roofing a perfect shot into the top corner.
The Hurricanes then doubled their lead on the power play with 49.7 seconds remaining when Teravainen, who was acquired from Chicago in an offseason trade, picked up a loose puck after Faulk's point shot was blocked and swept his first of the year past Markstrom.
UP NEXT
Canucks: Continue a four-game homestand Tuesday night against St. Louis.
Hurricanes: Play their third of six straight on the road to start the season Tuesday night in Edmonton.
Comments