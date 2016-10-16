Ellis wins Mini Stock feature at Desoto Speedway

Darrin Ellis avoided two multiple-car crashes in the opening two laps and charged to victory in the Modified Mini Stock feature at Desoto Speedway on Saturday.
Ellis, who has dominated the division at the short track this year, lead after the first, 20-lap, segment and settled for being second after the second. In the final, 15-lap, segment, Ellis, started third and raced three-wide on the first lap. After a caution on lap 3, Ellis got the jump on the restart and never looked back. Jeff Paravicini and Jimmy Frazier finished second and third, respectively.
In the Sportsman season finale at the track, Colin Allman and Mathew Green spun each other on the front stretch while battling for third place with two laps to go. On the restart, Earl Beckner, who clinched the season title in the division earlier this fall, edged Patrick Thomas to win the 50-lap feature.
In other action Saturday, Bobby Huffstutler held off a charging Firestine to take his first win of the season in the Street Stock feature. Jeff Warren, driving the car usually driven by Carl Thompson, held off Thompson to win the 25-lap Bomber feature, and Ren Wright Jr. won the 25-lap Mini Stock feature.
Desoto Speedway
Saturday’s results
Bombers: 1. Jeff Warren; 2. Carl Thompson; 3. Doug Radley; 4. Stuart Vandevender; 5. Brandon Martin.
Mini Stock: 1. Ren Wright; 2. Todd Wozniak; 3. Johnny Marra; 4. Tony Meeks; 5. Laura Mammina.
Mod Mini: 1. Darrin Ellis; 2. Jeff Firestine; 3. Jimmy Frazier; 4. Fred Paravisini; 5. Frank Pelusio; 6. Chris Springs; 7. Rachael Rudolph; 8. Brad Blanton; 9. Dave Davis; 10. Jimmy Wood; 11. Cuck Frazier; 12. Travis Kirby; 13. Logan Allen.
Sportsman: 1. Earl Beckner; 2. Patrick Thomas; 3. George Gorham; 4. Tom Zimmerman; 5. Brooke Storer; 6. Roger Welch; 7. Mathew Green; 8. Colin Allman; 9. Rick Reed; 10. Adam Briggs.
Street Stock: 1. Bobby Huff; 2. Jeff Firestine; 3. Travis Barfield; 4. Kenny Gibson; 5. Donnie Powers; 6. Garrett Thompson; 7. Dan Scott.
