Bradenton resident Nelly Korda earns LPGA Tour card

Nelly Korda is headed to the LPGA Tour.
Korda, the 18-year-old Bradenton resident, fired a final-round 66 at the Symetra Tour Championship on Sunday to finish in a three-way tie for sixth and jump from 12th to ninth on the final money list. The top 10 finishers on the money list earned their LPGA Tour cards for the 2017 season.
Korda finished at 10-under 274, eight shots behind the winner, Nicole Broch Larsen, who prevailed in a one-hole playoff with Ally McDonald, at Alaqua Country Club in Longwood.
With the promotion, Korda fulfills her dream of joining her older sister, Jessica, on the elite women’s tour.
