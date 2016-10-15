Panik gets hat trick to lead Blackhawks past Predators, 5-3

Richard Panik scored three goals for his first NHL hat trick, Scott Darling was sharp in making 33 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks earned their first victory of the season, 5-3 over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night.
Nick Schmaltz, one of four rookies in Chicago's lineup, scored his first NHL goal and Brent Seabrook added a power-play score and an assist as the Blackhawks rebounded from a 3-2 loss at Nashville on Friday. Patrick Kane and Duncan Keith each had two assists.
Colin Wilson, Craig Smith and Viktor Arvidsson scored for the Predators.
Nashville trailed 3-0 after Schmaltz, Seabrook and Panik scored in a 3:43 span in the first period, and could never pull even in this one.
The Predators outshot Chicago 36-27 and dominated in stretches, but were stymied by Darling in the backup goalie's first start this season.
Nashville backup Marek Mazanec had 22 saves.
