October 15, 2016 11:28 PM

Panik gets hat trick to lead Blackhawks past Predators, 5-3

By MATT CARLSON Associated Press
CHICAGO

Richard Panik scored three goals for his first NHL hat trick, Scott Darling was sharp in making 33 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks earned their first victory of the season, 5-3 over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night.

Nick Schmaltz, one of four rookies in Chicago's lineup, scored his first NHL goal and Brent Seabrook added a power-play score and an assist as the Blackhawks rebounded from a 3-2 loss at Nashville on Friday. Patrick Kane and Duncan Keith each had two assists.

Colin Wilson, Craig Smith and Viktor Arvidsson scored for the Predators.

Nashville trailed 3-0 after Schmaltz, Seabrook and Panik scored in a 3:43 span in the first period, and could never pull even in this one.

The Predators outshot Chicago 36-27 and dominated in stretches, but were stymied by Darling in the backup goalie's first start this season.

Nashville backup Marek Mazanec had 22 saves.

