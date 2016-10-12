Bradenton’s Nelly Korda running out of time to earn LPGA Tour promotion

It’s come down to one tournament to decide whether Bradenton’s Nelly Korda will join older sister Jessica on the LPGA Tour without having to go to Qualifying School. Last week’s Hurricane Matthew put Florida in a state of emergency and canceled the LPGA Symetra Tour’s IOA Golf Classic in Longwood. That means this week’s finale, the Symetra Tour Championship, is the last chance for Korda to crack the money list’s top 10, which awards automatic promotion to the 2017 LPGA Tour. This week’s tournament, which starts Thursday, was moved to Longwood’s Alaqua Country Club due to Hurricane Matthew. Korda sits No. 12 on the money list and is around $1,000 shy of the top 10.
LPGA Q-School’s second stage looming for locals
Meanwhile, Korda is still registered for Q-School in the event that she doesn’t gain the automatic promotion based on this week’s performance. And two other Bradenton pros are listed in the field for the Q-School’s second stage at Venice’s Plantation Golf and Country Club, which begins next Thursday. Manatee High alum Christina Miller and Lakewood Ranch High alum Ericka Schneider are slated to compete. The second stage is a 72-hole tournament without a cut. The top 80 players and ties advance to the final stage at the end of November at Daytona Beach’s LPGA International. That number of advancing players is subject to change. Players compete on both the Bobcat and Panther courses with tee times starting around 8 a.m. each day.
Charity golf tournament pairs LPGA Tour players with amateurs
The Sandra Gal Charity Challenge is set for Monday, Nov. 21 at The Concession Golf Club. It’s an 18-hole pro-am event with one LPGA Tour professional with four amateurs for nine holes. After the nine holes, the LPGA Tour player will change foursomes and the four amateurs will complete their round as a team. It’s a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start with awards, auction and reception following play. The cost is $4,000 per foursome to include golf and four tickets for the cocktail reception following the round. The tournament, which is expected to see Morgan Pressel, Britanny Lincicome, Ariya Jutanugan, Danielle King and other LPGA Tour players, benefits Volunteers of America, which supports homeless individuals and families, veterans, underprivileged youth, people with disabilities and those recovering from addictions. For more information, contact Jean Ryan at 774-451-5711 or email at jean@doublexsport.com and visit here.
High honor for Concession Golf Club’s Alan Pope
Concession Golf Club’s Alan Pope was selected to represent the North Team at the 11th Florida Cup matches at Placida’s Coral Creek Club next week. The two-day tournament is next Thursday and Friday, and features 16 players representing both the North and South sides. The two teams will square off in eight fourball and eight foursome matches on Thursday, before 16 singles matches on Friday will decide who hoists this year’s Florida Cup. The North needs 16 1/2 points to win the cup and the South needs 16 to retain it. Pope was selected based on his standing on the Florida State Golf Association’s points list from the past two years. No other Manatee County players are playing, however, Sarasota’s Jerry Rose is representing the South as the only other area player competing.
Holes-in-one
On Monday, Oct. 10 at River Strand Golf and Country Club, Dan LaFerriere aced the 150-yard fifth hole on the Estuary course with a 6-hybrid. Witnesses were Wayne Shinn, Mike Lindhardt and Allen Tainsh.
On Monday, Oct. 10 at Greens of Manatee, Jim Wheate aced the 105-yard 12th hole with a wedge. Witnesses were Herman Bond and Jim Clapper.
On Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Greens of Manatee, Bill Braman aced the 149-yard 14th hole with a 6-iron. Witnesses were Bob Burns and Jim Wheate.
