Lakewood Ranch’s Premier Sports Campus hosting U.S. Australian Football League national championships

Looking for a unique weekend sporting event in Manatee County? The Lakewood Ranch Premier Sports Campus is the spot with the U.S. Australian Football League’s national championships taking center stage. A total of 40 teams are competing in five divisions with 30 matches getting live streamed.
The differences between American football and Australian football is that there are 18 players battling on an oval-shaped field with no padding. The ball is slightly bigger than an American football and goals are six points.
The event, held Saturday and Sunday, is free and open to the public. Parking is also free. In addition, the USAFL is holding a free kids clinic from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday open to kids ages 4-and-older. The clinic will teach kids the basic skills of Australian football and they will play a short non-contact game. To register, visit here.
