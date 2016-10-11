Cubs, trying to sweep NLDS, tied 5-5 with Giants in 12th

Kris Bryant hit a tying, two-run homer off Sergio Romo in the ninth inning, Albert Almora Jr. made a game-saving catch moments later and the Chicago Cubs were tied 5-5 with the San Francisco Giants after 11 innings Monday night in Game 3 of their NL Division Series.
With the Cubs ahead 2-0 in the best-of-five playoff, Chicago starter Jake Arrieta hit a three-run homer in the second inning, the first by a pitcher off Madison Bumgarner in his seven-year big league career.
That ended Bumgarner's postseason scoreless streak at 24 innings. The left-hander had also thrown 24 straight shutout innings with the Giants facing postseason elimination, a separate string that was snapped as well.
Buster Posey hit an RBI single for the Giants in the third and Brandon Belt had a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman relieved with two on in the eighth, trying for the second six-out save of his career, and wild-card star Conor Gillaspie tripled to give San Francisco a 4-3 lead.
Brandon Crawford added an RBI single, but Bryant's home run off the top of the left-field fence tied the score in the ninth.
Almora made a diving grab in deep right field on Posey's sinking liner in the bottom half and doubled up Belt at first base for an inning-ending double play.
