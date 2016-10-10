Bucs beat Panthers 17-14 on last-second field goal by Aguayo

Roberto Aguayo kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers 17-14 on Monday night.
Aguayo had missed from 33 and 46 yards earlier in the game and was just 3 of 7 on field goals this season before the winning kick.
Jameis Winston was 18 of 30 for 219 yards and a touchdown, and led a 66-yard drive to get the Buccaneers (2-3) into field goal range. A costly 15-yard facemask penalty on Kony Ealy hurt the Panthers.
The Panthers turned the ball over four times, three of those by Derek Anderson, who was filling in for the concussed Cam Newton.
Greg Olsen had a career-high 181 yards receiving on nine catches and Cameron Artis-Payne ran for two touchdowns for the Panthers (1-4).
TURNOVER PRONE: The Panthers turned the ball over just 19 times last season en route to the Super Bowl. This year they already have 14 turnovers in the first five games.
RIVERBOAT RON: With his team trailing 6-0, Panthers coach Ron Rivera lived up to his “Riverboat Ron” moniker when he went for it on fourth-and-goal from the Bucs 1-yard line. Artis-Payne dove into the end zone to give Carolina its first lead of the game.
BUCS UP FRONT: The Bucs were without starters – Gerald McCoy (calf) and Clinton McDonald (hamstring) and defensive end Robert Ayers (ankle) – out with injuries.
NO LEAGUE MVP: Newton was not on the sideline after sustaining a concussion last week against the Falcons. The Panthers visit the Saints next week before getting a bye. It’s unclear if the reigning league MVP will be ready to go.
OLSEN MOVES UP: Olsen moved past Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow for eight all-time in yards receiving among NFL tight ends.
BY THE NUMBERS: The Bucs ran 20 plays to Carolina’s three in the first quarter. Anderson didn’t attempt a pass in the opening quarter as the Bucs controlled the ball for more than 13 minutes.
–––
AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP–NFL
Comments