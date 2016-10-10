Dutilly, Thompson take wins at DeSoto Speedway

On a day Desoto Speedway honored Florida racing greats Randy Fox, Lee Collins and Jack Smith, it seemed fitting that a driver who is carving out a legendary career of his own would find his way into the winner's circle. The Randy Fox Memorial 104 for the Sunoco Challenge Super Series Late Models headlined the day's activities. Jesse Dutily grabbed the lead from polesitter Aaron Williamson at the green flag and was joined at the front of the field by Michael Atwell and fast-qualifier Joe Boyd. The trio was pulling away from fourth place Billy Bigley Jr. when the first caution flew for a spin by John White on lap 12. Boyd challenged Dutilly for the top spot on the restart, but Dutilly made slight contact with the rear of Boyd's car and made it through turn four with the lead. Boyd was caught up on the outside line and dropped all the way to fifth before another caution flew on lap 17. Dutilly and Atwell settled in at the front of the field for a long green flag run over the middle stages of the race. Atwell stayed directly on Dutilly's tail as the leaders fought their way through heavy lapped traffic. The duo had a huge lead over Bigley when Williamson spun to bring out a caution on lap 66. Atwell appeared to spin his tires on the restart, which allowed Bigley to move into second behind Dutilly. On lap 77 Dylan Bigley got into Atwell while fighting for third, sending Atwell for a spin in turn four. Both were sent to the rear of the field as a result of the incident. George Gorham and Joe Winchell got by Bigley on the restart for second and third, but were unable to catch Dutilly until a spin by John Coffman with five laps to go set up a shootout for the finish. Winchell lined up outside of Dutilly on the restart, but was unable to mount a challenge in the closing laps as the Bradenton driver – who also won the Bill Bigley Memorial 128 last month – drove away for the wire-to-wire victory.
“It means a whole lot to win these races – not just winning the races, but who we're winning them for,” Dutilly said. I raced with Randy a few times down in Punta Gorda. I also used to run around here in a Lee Collins shirt when I was a kid. Growing up out here and watching all those guys in action was very special.” Joe Winchell, Nick Neri, George Gorham and Dylan Bigley rounded out the top five.
The ADMO Modifieds were also on hand for the Lee Collins/Jack Smith Memorial 89. Robbie Cooper lead at start and had set sail from the battle for second between Alan Bruns, Brandon Thomson, Greg Krom and fast-qualifier Cody Stickler when Krom's spin brought out a caution just seven laps into the event.
Thomson got by Cooper for the lead on a lap 19 restart and was joined at the front of the field by Stickler a couple of laps later. Stickler and Thomson ran nose-to-tail for nearly 20 laps before the caution flew for another spin by Krom on lap 37. Stickler was black flagged for aggressive driving while battling Thomson for the lead on lap 48. That allowed Thomson to lead the final 40 laps on his way to the win. LJ Grimm, Cooper, Krom and Donnie Ollie rounded out the top five. The Open Wheel results are still under review and unofficial.
Most of Sunday's 25-lap Mini Stock feature was a battle between Ren Wright Jr. and Ronnie Robinson at the front of the field. Robinson grabbed the lead early before being overtaken by Wright for the top spot near the halfway point. Robinson dove low and retook the lead with two laps ago. Wright tried to pass Robinson coming to the checkered flag, sending both cars spinning across the finish line. Robinson crossed the line first and took the victory.
In other action Sunday, Jason Bartrum took the lead with two laps to go and held off a frantic charge from Danny Caylor to win his first feature of the year in the Take Aim Gun Range Street Stocks; and Carl Thompson won the 25-lap Bomber feature.
Next Saturday night Desoto Speedway will host the Modified Mini King of the Blacktop race, DASS Sportsman, Street Stocks, Legends, Mini Stocks and Bombers.
Desoto Speedway results from 10-9-2016
Mini Stock
1. 05 Ronnie Robinson
2. 37W Todd Wozniak
3. 10 Kristen Milthaler
4. 41 Tony Meeks
5. 99 Johnny Marra
6. 008 Ren Wright Jr DQ
Bombers
1. 75 Carl Thompson
2. 57 Aaron Holmes
3. 23 Cameron Cruse
4. 24 Jeff Pacheco
5. 14 Adam Briggs
6. 12 Doug Radley
7. 38 Brandon Martin DNS
Street Stock
1. 73 Jason Bartrum
2. 4 Donnie Powers
3. 23 Kenny Gibson
4. 7 Danny Caylor
5. 51 Garrett Thompson
6. 74 Bobby Huffstutler
7. 11 Travis Barfield
8. 17 Mark Pickelsimer
9. 50 Dave Blanchard DQ
Randy Fox Super Late Models 104
Fast time Joe Boyd 14.958
Super Late Model
1. 30 Jesse Dutilly
2. 15 Joe Winchell
3. 17 Nick Neri
4. 10 George Gorham
5. 128 Dylan Bigley
6. 10 Steve Dorer
7. 8 D.J. Hoelzle
8. 51 Michael Atwell
9. 28 Billy Bigley
10. 67 Aaron Williamson
11. 07x Troy McNabb
12. 57 John White
13. 58 John Coffman
14. 51x Richie Anderson
15. 5 Joe Boyd
16. 5x Steve Gill
17. 158 Jeff Firestine
18. 36 Chad Chastain
19. 4 Cody Martell
20. 99 Danny Foster
21. 56 Robert Ford
Jack Smith/Lee Collins 89
Open Wheel Modified
(UNOFFICIAL )
1. 54 Brandon Thompson
2. 25 L.J.Grimm
3. 98 Robbie Cooper
4. 45 Greg Krom
5. 75d Donnie Ollie Jr
6. 4 Alan Bruns
7. 75 Bobby Blake
8. 71 L.B.Skaggs
9. 46 Doug Moff
10. 3 Tim Pasely
11. 1 Eric Borges
12. 99 Cody Stickler
13. 12 Eric Rudd D.N.S.
