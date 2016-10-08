Sylvain Andre, Laura Smulders lead after opening day of BMX World Cup

France’s Sylvain Andre and the Netherlands’ Laura Smulders led the way Saturday with the top time trial performances in the final event of the opening day of the UCI BMX Supercross World Cup final in Sarasota.
Andre led the men with a 33.870 to cap the first day of Sarasota BMX Track’s inaugural competition and Smulders posted a 38.102 to lead the women. Both will get top gate selection for the opening rounds of Sunday’s competition, which begins with the first round of men’s quarterfinals at 2:05 p.m.
Sixty-four men from a field of more than 100 advanced to the final day of competition, while all 26 women will compete Sunday.
Canada’s Tory Nyhaug, Holland’s Dave van der Burg, Latvia’s Maris Strombergs, Switzerland’s David Graf, Colombia’s Carlos Alberto Ramirez Yepes, Colombia’s Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala and New Zealand’s Trent Jones are the top seeds in the seven other first-round heats for the men. The United States’ Brooke Crain, Russia’s Yaroslava Bondarenko and Denmark’s Simone Christensen are the top seeds in the other three women’s races.
Smulders, who entered the weekend as the top-ranked woman in the world, is in excellent position to finish off the weekend and win the Supercross World Cup. American Corben Sharrah, who entered the weekend as the No. 1 man, will compete in the seventh heat of Sunday’s quarterfinals after finishing 10th during time trials. The championship races are scheduled to begin at 5:10 p.m. in Sarasota with women competing first, followed immediately by the men’s final.
Sunday’s schedule
11:45 a.m. — Autograph session
12:45 p.m. — Men’s warm up
1:15 p.m. — Women’s warm up
2 p.m. — Riders introduction
2:05 p.m. — Competition begins with quarterfinal preliminaries
4:30 p.m. — Men’s quarterfinals
4:55 p.m. — Women’s semifinals
5 p.m. — Men’s semifinals
5:10 pm. — Women’s finals
5:20 p.m. — Men’s finals
5:30 p.m. — Awards ceremony
