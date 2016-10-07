High school football preview: Saint Stephen’s at Out-of-Door Academy

Saint Stephen’s (4-1, 2-0 SSAC Coral Bay) at Out-of-Door Academy (1-4, 1-2)
When: 7 p.m.
The scoop: The annual Headmaster's Cup pits two teams heading in opposite directions. ... Without QB Fred Billy last week, Saint Stephen’s breezed past St. Petersburg Keswick Christian 48-0. ... Using a multi-faceted rushing attack, the Falcons are the team to beat in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference’s Coral Bay Division this year. ... Meanwhile, the Thunder are struggling. ... Last week, ODA suffered a 40-22 loss to Bradenton Christian, during which the Thunder gave up 205 receiving yards to Kevin Etienne. ... That eliminated ODA from SSAC playoff contention with one division game remaining. ... The Falcons have won the last three meetings.
Prediction: Saint Stephen's 49, Out-of-Door Academy 7
