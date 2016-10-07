High school football Week 7 preview: Southeast at Cardinal Mooney

Southeast (2-2) at Cardinal Mooney (4-1)
When: 11 a.m.
The scoop: For the second consecutive year, it’s a reunion for Paul Maechtle and the Seminoles. ... The longtime Southeast coach that won two state titles in the mid-1990s is an associate head coach with Cardinal Mooney. ... First-year Southeast head coach Rashad West played for Maecthle. ... Last season, the Noles rolled to a 42-21 victory and boast a formidable front seven on defense with plenty of speed that could cause a nightmare matchup for Mooney. ... Both teams are peering down probable playoff berths later this month, and Mooney will need stout pass coverage against Southeast quarterback Alex Taylor (45-for-72, 834 passing yards) to come out on top in its homecoming game.
Prediction: Southeast 35, Cardinal Mooney 21
