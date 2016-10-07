Ray Woodie’s defense ignites South Florida’s turnaround

The ability to rebound after a tough loss is what has Willie Taggart and his staff feeling good as they head into their homecoming game.
Taggart’s University of South Florida football team is coming off its most important victory of the season. The Bulls opened American Athletic Conference play on the road last week with a 45-20 victory over Cincinnati. That followed the 55-35 drubbing they suffered at the hands of Florida State.
Most encouraging was the play of the defense, which came up with four takeaways to move up to sixth nationally with 12 this season. It was a feather in the cap of Ray Woodie, who is in his first season as defensive coordinator.
One of the best things about the defense is that so many people are contributing. USF has 11 different players with at least one takeaway this season, including six with an interception and six with a fumble recovery.
“It’s always a joy when you work on things in practice and the good things transfer into game time situations,” said Woodie, former head football coach at his alma mater Palmetto and Bayshore. “We want to take the ball away. It’s exciting because it’s not just one guy, but multiple guys. The message is getting through.”
After a rough first half against Cincinnati the Bulls shut out the Bearcats over the final 33 minutes of the game. One thing Woodie has shown this season is the ability to get his message across, though it might take some intense motivation on his part.
“Being a coach is being an educated teacher and I learned you don’t have to shout every time a kid messes up,” Woodie said. “It’s doing things so the kids can play fast. It’s kind of the KISS method, keep it so simple, and not doing too much so when you push play the kids are blowing a lot of assignments. When that happens you lose games.”
While the defense rebounded, the offense continues to roll and expects another productive day against East Carolina on Saturday. The Bulls (4-1, 1-0 AAC), are the fifth-highest scoring team in the nation, averaging 45.8 points, and have scored at least 35 points in a program record nine straight games.
Quarterback Quinton Flowers is the catalyst of USF’s quick strike Gulf Coast offense, which posted three touchdown drives of two minutes or less against Cincinnati and has 18 on the year.
The hard work Taggart and his staff put in to perfect their offense is paying huge dividends now as the players get more familiar with the system and are reacting quicker.
“I am excited because our guys know what to do,” Taggart said. “I can call pretty much anything and they know how to run the play now. I think that’s the fun part of it now as a coach.”
The best part is that opponents cannot gear up to stop just the pass or the run. The Bulls are doing both well and have rushed for 200-plus yards in 10 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the nation. It’s a trademark of Taggart, who adopted that philosophy from his days as a player at Western Kentucky and coaching under his longtime friend Jim Harbaugh, now head coach at Michigan.
He was a little concerned at the beginning of the season because the offensive line was going through a rebuilding process. But they worked hard, and having Marlon Mack lead the ground game helps.
“That’s something we’ve been wanting to do since Day 1, be able to run the football,” Taggart said. “I thought last week was by far their best job. The physicality is exactly what we were looking for from those guys up front.”
A welcome addition has been offensive line coach Darren Hiller. Under his tutelage, USF has rushed for 251.4 yards per game and averaged 492 yards total offense per game.
“What we have to do is make sure we’re taking care of our gap assignment responsibility and let our skill guys do what they do. So far we’ve been doing a good job of that,” Hiller said.
Their effort against Cincinnati was good enough to enable Mack to rush for 118 yards and become USF’s career rushing leader with 2,755 yards.
The Bulls might have to guard against overconfidence or a letdown against East Carolina (2-3, 0-1), which has been struggling.
The Pirates had five turnovers in a 47-29 loss to UCF last week and rank 121st nationally with 13 for the season. ECU is last in the conference in scoring defense and has allowed at least 30 points in three of five games this season and 172.8 yards rushing per game.
Taggart’s plan to avoid any letdowns is to stay aggressive.
“Rather than letting the fight come to them, they go take the fight to people,” he said.
The Bulls have won seven straight East Division conference games and are the preseason favorites to win that division.
But ECU is far from a pushover. Two of the Pirates’ losses were to South Carolina and Virginia Tech, and they own a 33-30 victory over North Carolina State.
USF will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its football program Saturday and expect to have at least 22 members of its first team (1997) in attendance. The Bulls played their first game Sept. 6, 1997, routing Kentucky Wesleyan 80-3 at Tampa Stadium.
Alan Dell: 941-745-7056, @ADellSports
State schedule
SATURDAY
East Carolina at South Florida, noon, ESPNews
FIU at UTEP, 8 p.m.
Florida St. at Miami, 8 p.m., ABC
LSU at Florida, ppd.
SUNDAY
Charlotte at FAU, noon
