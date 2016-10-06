Jonathan Hernandez wouldn’t take no for an answer, and USF said yes

Sometimes it’s good to know nothing.
Jonathan Hernandez is a perfect example.
And that’s a compliment for the former Manatee High School punter. He has proved a resilient learner, who will not take no for an answer.
After three wasted years at Florida State, Hernandez is punting for the University of South Florida and was recently added to the Ray Guy Watch list, which honors the country’s best punter.
“I am not surprised,” said Manatee High special teams coach Dennis Stallard, who first trained Hernandez after plucking him off the soccer team. “When we first saw Jon, he had no bad habits because he never punted the football, and it’s much easier to teach a guy to punt when he doesn’t have any bad habits.”
This is a two-person mutual admiration society.
“Coach Stallard literally taught me everything about punting and football. He came out to the soccer team where I was playing and got me. I owe him everything,” Hernandez said.
The 21-year-old has shown nothing but good habits since joining USF.
He ranks third in the American Athletic Conference, averaging 42.8 yards per punt, and ranks second with 13 punts downed inside the 20.
One of his best games came against Syracuse when he punted six times, averaging 42.8 yards per punt and downing five inside the 20: 8, 10, 11, 13, 13 and 24.
In the Bulls’ loss to Florida State, he averaged a career best 47.5 yards per punt on six punts, putting two inside the 20, and in last week’s victory against Cincinnati he downed three punts inside the 10: 3, 3 and 8.
“I love punting indoors,” Hernandez said about the Syracuse game. “I love being here and playing for coach (Willie) Taggart. It wasn’t working out for me at FSU. I punted once in three years and felt I would be better off somewhere else. This place has been great. It is very family oriented. I was only here a week and felt like I had been here since I came out of high school. The coaching staff is a big improvement for me.”
When Hernandez found out USF was looking for a punter, he contacted the coaches and was invited to try out. It didn’t take him long to win the job, and now the junior punter is hoping he can get a scholarship before he finishes his career.
“I came here and they decided I was the guy. Everyone welcomed me with open arms, “ Hernandez said. “Mattias Ciabatti had graduated and it was me and another punter. I felt confident, but it wasn’t easy. It was a battle. During the first game, I felt some pressure , but now I feel relaxed and I love being back there.”
Hernandez showed up at the right time for USF. Ciabatti was the Bulls’ punter for three years and twice earned all-conference honors. Taggart needed someone to fill the void.
“He’s got a little bite to him. When he kicks the ball, I don’t think the ball likes it when he kicks it. He kicks it like he’s ticked off at the ball,” Taggart said. “We are really excited with his development and contribution to our football team right now. Jonathan has done a terrific job for us and has been really good at pinning opponents deep in their own territory so far this season.”
For the season, Hernandez has downed 13 punts inside the 20 and forced 12 fair catches while punting 27 times with seven kicks of 50-plus yards.
When Hernandez finished his senior season at Manatee in 2013, he had multiple offers from Division II schools, but thought he could do better and agreed to become a preferred walk-on at FSU. At Manatee, he also did kickoffs and was the holder on field goal attempts, but it was obvious his forte was punting.
Hernandez showed a strong leg at Manatee. Now, 6-foot-4, 238 pounds, he still hasn’t reached a peak that could land him in the NFL someday, but Stallard is most impressed with the youngster’s demeanor.
“Jonathan is a person of great character. He is a yes sir, no sir person. You couldn’t ask for a finer young man. He is really bombing the ball and I am so glad this is happening,” Stallard said. “He is hanging the ball high and that’s what you want in college. I am not surprised. He really didn’t get a fair opportunity at Florida State and I went to FSU.”
