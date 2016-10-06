Hurricane Matthew cancels high school football games

A light Friday in high school football got a lot lighter with Hurricane Matthew’s threat to the area.
While the hurricane is expected to make landfall on Florida’s east coast, most of the Gulf Coast is under a tropical storm warning and a state of emergency.
Extracurricular activities, including athletic events, were wiped out Thursday and Friday. That means Manatee High’s district football game at Palm Harbor University in Pinellas County was postponed. Bayshore’s non-district home game against North Port and Southeast’s non-district road game at Cardinal Mooney, both scheduled for Friday, are also not happening Friday.
The Bruins have rescheduled to play at noon Saturday at noon, said Bayshore head coach John Biezuns. The Seminoles and Cougars were rescheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, said Mooney head coach Drew Lascari .
The status of the Saint Stephen’s-Out-of-Door Academy game, which is a Sunshine State Athletic Conference Coral Bay Division game, wasn’t known as of Thursday afternoon. Sarasota County schools are still scheduled to stay open Friday.
IMG Academy’s homecoming game against Southern Lab (Baton Rouge, La.) was canceled Wednesday night.
This story will be update.
Comments