IMG Academy cancels football game against Southern Lab (La.)

IMG Academy announced Wednesday afternoon that it’s homecoming game against Southern Lab (La.) scheduled for Friday night has been cancelled because of travel considerations for the oppoonent.
The schools originally hoped to reschedule the game, however, IMG Academy has games scheduled every week through Nov. 12. The game against Southern Lab was one of only two home games remaining on the Ascenders schedule.
IMG Academy becomes the second team to have this week’s game affected by the approach of Hurricane Matthew. Earlier Wednesday, Manatee announced its Class 8A-District 6 game against Palm Harbor University originally scheduled for Friday will be played Thursday in an effort to avoid the effects of Hurricane Matthew. The Canes will kick off at Palm Harbor University at 7:30 p.m., Manatee athletic director Danielle LaPoint said Wednesday.
As of 5 p.m., the games involving Southeast (at Cardinal Mooney), Saint Stephen’s (at Out-of-Door Academy) and Bayshore (home against North Port) remain scheduled for Friday night.
Comments