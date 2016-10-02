Holmes wins Bombers feature at DeSoto Speedway before rain postpones three races

Rain caused two rain delays and then ended Saturday night’s race card at Desoto Speedway early, wiping out two of the five features, including the Jack Smith/Lee Collins Memorial 89.
Before the rains arrived for the last time, Aaron Holmes won the 25-lap Bombers feature, holding off a last-lap challenge from Kenny Gibson, to earn his second victory of the year. Josh Todd had appeared en route to the victory only to have his motor expire on a restart with two laps to go.
Nick Hernandez won the the Pro Trucks feature, when lightning prompted officials to stop the 30-lap feature after 17 laps. Michael Goddard finished second, and Danny Anderson was third.
In other action Saturday night, Darrin Ellis led all 25 laps on his way to the victory in the Pep Boys Speed Shop Modified Mini Stock feature.
The Smith/Collins Memorial has been rescheduled for Sunday. In addition to that race, the Randy Fox Memorial 104 for the Super Series Late Models wil co-headline the race card. Street Stocks and Bombers will also be in action. Qualifying will get underway at 3 p.m. with racing to follow at 4.
Desoto Speedway
at Bradenton
Saturday
Desoto Bombers: 1. Aaron Holmes; 2. Kenny Gibson; 3. Chris Loney; 4. Josh Todd; 5. Carl Thompson; 6. Adam Briggs; 7. Troy Davis; 8. Doug Radley; 9. Zach Briggs.
Mod Mini: 1. Darrin Ellis; 2. Ted Vulpius; 3. Chuck Frazier; 4. Jeff Firestine; 5. Jimmy Wood; 6. Rachael Rudolph; 7. Brad Blanton; 8. Frank Pelusio; 9. Travis Kirby.
Pro Trucks: 1. Nick Hernandez; 2. Michael Goodard; 3. Danny Anderson; 4. Corey Bigley; 5. Phillip Johnson; 6. Kristen Clements; 7. Duane Best; 8. Billy Barham; 9. Cody Martell.
Open Wheels, Mini Stocks did not run
