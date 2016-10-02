McHugh goes 7 2/3 innings, Astros beat Angels 3-0

Collin McHugh pitched three-hit ball over 7 2/3 innings to help the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 on Saturday night.
Jose Altuve reached base three times and scored once, Jake Marisnick went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Evan Gattis drove in two runs.
McHugh (13-10) was perfect through 4 2/3 innings until Andrelton Simmons singled through the right side. In his longest start since May 30, McHugh walked one and struck out five to win his sixth decision in his last eight starts. McHugh has dominated Los Angeles, winning eight straight dating to the 2014 season.
The Angels put two on with two out in the ninth, but Rafael Ortega stranded the runners with a flyball to center field before Ken Giles converted his 15th save.
The Astros scored runs in the second, third and seventh innings. They chased Tyler Skaggs from the game after Marisnick singled to left to score Tyler White.
Yuliesky Gurriel doubled to lead off the third and was moved over by Altuve's fly ball to right field. Gattis' grounder bounced high over Simmons' head at shortstop for a single to score Gurriel. Altuve scored from first on Gattis' single in the seventh to cap the scoring.
Skaggs (3-4) was removed after 1 2/3 innings, leaving the game with two on and two out. After missing time with a mild left pronator flexor strain, Skaggs, who made his 10th start since returning from Tommy John surgery, wanted to get one more start in before the end of the season.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Angels: RHP Jered Weaver will not make his final start of the season Sunday and will be replaced by RHP Jhoulys Chacin. Weaver left his last start against Oakland with lower-back tightness and determined that his progression isn't far enough along to risk making another start.
UP NEXT
Astros: RHP Brady Rodgers will make his first major league start. The Houston-area native has been scoreless in each of his last three outings — three innings — and is 0-0 with a 19.29 ERA.
Angels: Chacin made his last start against Houston, taking a no-decision after giving up two unearned runs over four innings. Chacin is 4-6 as a starter this season.
