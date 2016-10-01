Bruins finish fourth in Bayshore Octoberfest volleyball tournament

Bayshore High School’s volleyball team opened play with a victory against Manatee County rival Palmetto, and eventually finished fourth out of six teams at its Bayshore Octoberfest tournament at Jan C. Brady Gymnasium on Saturday.
The Bruins recorded wins against the Tigers and Avon Park at Bayshore High School to finish 2-3. Palmetto scuffled to a winless weekend at 0-5.
Gulf Coast HEAT, which draws players primarily from Manatee and Sarasota counties, finished second with a 4-1 record. The HEAT’s loss came against Tampa Catholic, which won the tournament with a 5-0 record.
Lake Placid rounded out the top three with a 3-2 record. The Red Devils finished fifth at 1-5.
Full scores (in order of start time)
Bayshore def. Palmetto, 26-24, 25-19
Tampa Catholic def. Bayshore, 25-8, 25-17
Lake Placid def. Avon Park, 25-20
Gulf Coast HEAT def. Palmetto, 25-11, 25-9
Tampa Catholic def. Lake Placid, 25-22, 25-11
Gulf Coast HEAT def. Bayshore, 25-18, 25-17
Avon Park def. Palmetto, 21-25, 25-18, 15-5
Tampa Catholic def. Gulf Coast HEAT, 25-17, 25-16
Lake Placid def. Bayshore, 25-14, 25-17
Tampa Catholic def. Avon Park, 25-12, 25-12
Lake Placid def. Palmetto, 25-15, 25-19
Gulf Coast HEAT def. Avon Park, 25-10, 25-18
Tampa Catholic def. Palmetto, 25-15, 25-9
Bayshore def. Avon Park, 25-18, 16-25, 15-13
Gulf Coast HEAT def. Lake Placid, 26-24, 25-21
Cross country
Darcy Baker finished fifth in 22 minutes, 11.80 seconds to lead Palmetto to a fourth-place team finish in the girls varsity race at the Run the ROC cross country race in Lakeland on Saturday. Mackenzie Sullivan finished 12th.
In the boys race, Nicholas Atkinson finished 15th for Palmetto, which did not field a full team.
At the FLRunners.com race in Titusville, Lakeville Ranch finished fifth in the boys race and 19th in the girls. John Rivera led the boys with a 15th-place finish (16:33.20), and Andrea McDonald finished 66th (20:58.24) to lead the girls.
Run the ROC
Boys
Team: 1. George Jenkins 32; 2. Frostproof 64; 3. Lakeland 90; 4. Strawberry Crest 125; 5. Mulberry HS 153.
Individuals: 1 Antonio Gomez, Frostproof 16:52.10; 2. Christian Malick, George Jenkins 16:53.20; 3. Brady Zimmerman, George Jenkins 17:52.30; 4. Steven Puget, George Jenkins 17:54.00; 5. Shawn Daniels, Lakeland 17:54.30.
Palmetto: 15. Nicholas Atkinson, 19:26.60; 45. Xavier Martin, 21:17.10; 101. David Nethery, 27:46.80
Girls
Team: 1. Frostproof 45; 2. Lakeland 62; 3. George Jenkins 67; 4. Palmetto 94; 5. Bartow 97.
Individuals: 1. Cristal Gomez, Frostproof 20:39.10; 2. Sophie Valenti, Lakeland 21:58.30; 3. Gabriella Rybinski, Frostproof 22:08.30; 4. Erin Volpe, Lakeland 22:10.30; 5. Darcy Baker, Palmetto 22:11.80.
Palmetto: 12. Mackenzie Sullivan, 23:39.20; 22. Flori Schneider, 25:03.60; 29. Lilianna Carlos, 25:52.10; 38. Mora Jordan, 26:33.40; 51. Jada Termeer, 27:42.30.
FLrunners.com
at Titusville
Boys ROC
Team: 1. Trinity Prep 37; 2. Belen Jesuit Prep 97; 3. Fort Myers 146; 4. Naples 179; 5. Lakewood Ranch 180.
Individuals: 1. Caleb Pottorff, Lincoln Park Academy 15:30.11; 2. Mason Jones, Titusville 15:36.55; 3. Joshua Collins, Belen Jesuit 15:41.72
Lakewood Ranch: 15. John Rivera 16:33.20; 27. Brice Easton 16:53.85; 36. Jonathan Reid 17:05.75; 68. Andrew Dean 17:36.39; 69. Kyle Wray, 17:39.31; 82. Matt Srolis, 17:53.05; 112. Calvin Drake, 18:25.07.
Girls ROC
Team: 1. Winter Park 49; 2. Pine Crest 69; 3. Ferguson 218; 4. Circle Christian 225; Tavares 228; 19. Lakewood Ranch 427.
Individuals: 1. Bailey Hertenstein, Riverview 17:32.14; 2. Natalia Varela, Gulliver Prep 17:46.53; 3. Amanda Beach, Melbourne CC.
Lakewood Ranch: 66. Andrea McDonald, 20:58.24; 89. Sarah Fazio, 21:35.06; 93. Ava Klein, 21:37.78; 118. Anna Stock, 22:10.92; 135. Shay Lee, 22:45.43.
