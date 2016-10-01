Anglers find red snapper in unusually shallow Gulf water

Florida’s west coast anglers have been on the wrong end of the American red snapper regulations for almost the past decade.
When stricter regulations were put into place, seasons shortened for federal fisheries. In response, the state of Florida lengthened the season in state waters. This year a modified Friday, Saturday, Sunday-only season will end at the end of October with open days also November 5-6, 11-12, and 25-27.
This change, however, hasn’t benefitted west coast anglers. The benefit has been seen by northern gulf anglers, where red snapper frequent state waters.
Recreational anglers in Florida’s panhandle have taken advantage of the weekend-only season on red snapper that began in September. Their fishery has consistent red snapper much closer to shore, including in bays and, for a lucky few, off jetties and beaches. Even kayak anglers are able to catch their limit of two red snapper when the weather allows.
State waters end at 9 miles, while red snapper usually start showing around the 30-mile distance or more for us. There would be the occasional story of an angler catching one shallower, something I experienced four years ago when landing one that seemed to be lost in 60-feet of water.
Perhaps something must be in the water; it seems in the past month red snapper have been getting shallower and shallower. Anglers and divers have been consistently reporting red snapper around 12- to 15-miles offshore.
Capt. Josh Prunier has seen them in multiple spots, including catches almost in state waters.
“The ones we have caught shallow have been 12 miles offshore,” Prunier said. “That was 45 feet deep. We even caught a 24-inch red snapper in 90 feet. They seem to be mostly on hard bottom spots I fish for my hogfish.”
Spearfisherman Taylor Chadsey Jr. has also experienced shallow red snapper.
“We saw them on two different spots,” he said. “We saw them in about 60 feet of water about 12 or 13 miles out. Some guys I talk to have said they’ve seen them as shallow as 35 feet of water up off St. Pete and Tampa.”
Sentiments in online forums seem to be the same. Divers, like Chadsey, who have spent their lifetimes diving west of Tampa Bay have never seen red snapper this shallow.
Some anglers believe the number of lionfish and goliath grouper offshore has forced red snapper to come shallower in search of less competition. Others credit the strict regulations allowing red snapper populations to grow in recent years for their habitat expansion. Perhaps the recent Hurricane Hermine in the Gulf of Mexico shifted them eastward as well.
Whatever the reason, don’t be surprised if you run into red snapper on a future fishing trip nearshore.
If you’re lucky enough to catch one inside 9 miles that is bigger than 16 inches on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday, the state water season is open through the end of October and those select November days. But don’t be surprised when people think it’s very suspicious bringing one home right now — it is still unheard of!
Solunar table
Sunday
1 p.m.
1:20 a.m.
Monday
1:40 p.m.
2:05 a.m.
Tuesday
2:25 p.m.
2:50 a.m.
Wednesday
3:10 p.m.
3:35 a.m.
Thursday
4 p.m.
4:25 a.m.
Friday
4:45 p.m.
5:10 a.m.
Saturday
5:35 p.m.
6 a.m.
Oct. 2
6:25 p.m.
6:50 a.m.
Oct. 3
7:15 p.m.
7:40 a.m.
Oct. 4
8:05 p.m.
8:35 a.m.
Oct. 5
9 p.m.
9:25 a.m.
Oct. 6
9:50 p.m.
10:20 a.m.
Oct. 7
10:45 p.m.
11:15 a.m.
Oct. 8
11:40 p.m.
11:50 a.m.
Oct. 9
Midnight
12:20 p.m.
Source: U.S. Naval Observatory data
