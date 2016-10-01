Manatee’s Keyon Fordham, defense plow past Steinbrenner

Keyon Fordham ran through the middle, bounced off two defenders and headed for a rare sight on Friday: a run that fell short of a big gain.
Well, the Manatee sophomore running back stayed upright, stepped over the two would-be tacklers that fell to the turf at Hawkins Stadium and broke another tackle for a 23-yard touchdown.
They were the last — and arguably the toughest — yards Fordham gained on six carries in the first-half, during which he lit up visiting Lutz Steinbrenner for 172 yards and three scores.
And the Hurricanes rolled to a 57-7 victory to remain unbeaten in Class 8A-District 6.
“I thought I was about to get tackled,” Fordham said of the 23-yard touchdown run. “... I got hit pretty hard on that one. I got dizzy after that one.”
Well, Fordham left Steinbrenner a bit dizzy during a first-half onslaught that following an early deficit.
The Canes (3-2 overall, 2-0 district) adjusted their defense against the empty backfield approach Steinbrenner (2-3, 0-2) used to builda 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Linebacker Garrett Ware, who entered Friday’s game as the team’s leading tackler with 42 total tackles, forced a fumble that set the stage for Fordham’s 23-yard run to paydirt to close the first half. Defensive back Cedrick Waters added two interceptions, and the pressure from the defensive line caused Steinbrenner quarterback Colin Wray into quick, ill-timed throws. Manatee’s defense held Steinbrenner to 175 total yards.
“Carter Sysak had a nice game, and Quay Mays got in there in the backfield,” said Manatee head coach John Booth about the defensive line.
Josh Booker (four attempts, 82 rushing yards, two touchdowns) returned to Manatee’s backfield after injuring his ankle a few weeks ago. His presence, coupled with the offensive line’s blocking, allowed Fordham to rip off an average of 28.67 yards per carry in the Canes’ homecoming victory against the Warriors.
Fordham said Booker runs people over, which helps when he gets onto the field with his shifty approach.
The blocking of Seth Walter showed up, too, on the easiest run Fordham had Friday. Midway through the second quarter, the Canes faced second-and-goal from the 8-yard line. Fordham was given the ball, and waltzed in untouched through a gaping hole Walter created.
“He knocked out the middle linebacker,” said Fordham, who led Manatee’s 420 rushing yard effort.
But the real highlight for Fordham, he said, was the 78-yard burst to the end zone to begin the second quarter. He darted forward from Manatee’s backfield, then busted outside to go around Steinbrenner’s chasing defense. That gave Manatee a two-score lead, and the Canes reeled off 57 unanswered points in the blowout.
Manatee’s precision offense scored 34 points, while the defense added a safety after forcing Wray into an intentional grounding from his own end zone. The Canes ran 26 offensive plays in the first half, striking for seven touchdowns and scoring quickly with all those touchdowns taking less than two minutes. In fact, the Canes scored their last three touchdowns in the second quarter in 34, 37 and 41 seconds, respectively.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Manatee 57, Lutz Steinbrenner 7
Lutz Steinbrenner
7
0
0
0
—
7
Manatee
14
36
0
7
—
57
First quarter
S— Fernando Mallicote 10 run (Noah Ruggles kick), 10:05
M— Josh Booker 24 run (Daniel Reyna kick), 8:44
M— Booker 3 run (Reyna kick), 3:53
Second quarter
M— Keyon Fordham 78 run (Reyna kick), 11:46
M— Fordham 8 run (Run failed), 6:23
M— Tarique Milton 11 pass from A.J. Colagiovanni (Reyna kick), 3:03
M — Safety, 1:52
M— Colagiovanni 42 run (Reyna kick), 1:15
M— Fordham 23 run (Reyna kick), 0:18.3
Fourth Quarter
M— Jadan Robinson 67 pass from Colagiovanni (Reyna kick), 9:04
Individual leaders
Rushing: Steinbrenner 21-30: David Smiley 6-5, Mallicote 4-14, Nick LaRosa 6-1, Brandon Garcia 1-4, Dane Coleman 1-29, Colin Wray 3-(-23). Manatee 27-420: Fordham 6-172, Booker 4-82, Colagiovanni 4-36, Javarious Pollock 1-22, Robinson 3-34, Scott Voltaire 3-10, Travon Joseph 4-42, Jernard Porter 1-18, Peyton Rosier 1-4.
Passing: Steinbrenner 13-28-2, 145: Wray 11-24-2, 120; Haden Carlson 2-4-0, 25. Manatee 10-13-1, 190: Colagiovanni 10-13-1, 190.
Receiving: Steinbrenner 13-145: Garcia 6-77, Aidan Bitter 1-20, Brett Bitter 3-42, Smiley 2-8, Mallicote 1-(-2). Manatee 10-190: Milton 4-40, Robinson 2-84, Pollock 1-5, Porter 2-47, Shane Hooks 1-14.
