Booker keeps Bruins winless

At least one team went home happy for the first time this season.
On paper it was an even matchup between two struggling teams when winless Sarasota Booker High School met Bayshore, which had not yet scored this season, in a Class 5A-District 11 football game Friday night at Balvanz Stadium.
Both teams had big ideas, but the Tornadoes executed their plan better. Running back Jamal Benson rushed 13 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns, including 10 rushes for 54 yards and a score in the first half, as Booker defeated Bayshore, 28-6.
The Tornadoes (1-4, 1-1) can now hope to build on the victory while Bayshore (0-4, 0-2) must return to its field house, hoping to solve the puzzle that is their season. It was same song, different verse for the Bruins, who at scored for the first time after being shut out for 14 quarters this season.
“It’s kind of a repetitive thing,” Bayshore head coach John Biezuns said. “It’s a work in progress. That’s the easiest thing to say here. This is not a one-year fix. I like the kids that we have. We have kids that work really hard. We have excellent coaches out here. We just need to get over the hump.”
Biezuns called it a must win for the Bruins if they hoped to play in the playoffs.
A 5-yard pass from Ryan O’Neill to Miguel Rodriguez with 6:03 left in the third quarter broke the scoreless streak.
“We finally got on the scoreboard,” Biezuns said. “It’s taken four weeks to do that. Our offensive line did a great job tonight. Our running back did a great job moving the ball. But … penalties are going to kill us.”
Bayshore running back Michael Alexander rushed 13 times for 33 yards.
Booker controlled the ball for much of the first half, building a 14-0 lead at intermission. The Tornadoes scored on a 4-yard run with 7:27 remaining in the first quarter. The kick was blocked.
Bayshore failed to get a first down on its first possession but got to the Booker 22-yard-line before missing a 39-yard field goal attempt. On Booker’s last possession of the half, Arthur Brantley hit Issac Edwards on a 9-yard touchdown pass. Brantley then connected with Benson on a pass for a two-point conversion as Booker led 14-0 with 1:18 remaining in the half.
Booker scored a 35-yard fumble recovery and run by Jacques Bristol with 37 seconds remaining in the third quarter and a 9-yard run by Benson with 7:47 left in the game.
Up next
Friday: vs. North Port, 7:30 p.m.
