Dave Marino praises Jason Spicer Jr. after Palmetto beats Lakewood Ranch

Quarterback Jason Spicer Jr. accounted for all three touchdowns in Palmetto's 23-0 win against Lakewood Ranch.
dwilson@bradenton.com

Sports

When Arnold Palmer calls, you stand up

A day after the passing of Arnold Palmer, the president of the PGA Tour's annual tournament on Hilton Head Island, the RBC Heritage - whose inaugural event Palmer won in 1969 - related a funny story from a couple years ago about the time "The King" called him.

Sports Videos