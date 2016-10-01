Dave Marino praises Jason Spicer Jr. after Palmetto beats Lakewood Ranch

Defending Class 8A-6 champion Manatee is shooting for its eighth straight district title and 30th overall. Steinbrenner was district runner-up last year and lost 52-17 to Hurricanes with A.J. Colagiovanni throwing for 300 plus yards and 3 TDs.
A day after the passing of Arnold Palmer, the president of the PGA Tour's annual tournament on Hilton Head Island, the RBC Heritage - whose inaugural event Palmer won in 1969 - related a funny story from a couple years ago about the time "The King" called him.