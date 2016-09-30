High school football week 6 preview: Southeast-DeSoto

Southeast (1-2, 1-0) at DeSoto (1-2, 1-0)
When: 7:30 pm.
Online: thecube.com
The scoop: Southeast is looking to win 5A-11 after finishing runner-up last year. The Seminoles are still an unknown after losing to undefeated Nature Coast and once-beaten Palmetto. The Noles trounced winless Bayshore 42-0 in the last game, with Alex Taylor throwing for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns. DeSoto lost to unbeatens Avon Park and Clearwater Central Catholic by a combined 76-6 and beat winless Lemon Bay 16-10. Latrell Peavy leads the Noles with 230 yards rushing (5.2 average) and Dequan Williams tops the defense with 14 tackles for loss and 7 sacks. Southeast, DeSoto and Hardee are the only teams unbeaten in district play, so this is the Noles’ most important game of the season to date. It should reveal if they are legitimate playoff contenders.
Prediction: Southeast 21, DeSoto 10.
