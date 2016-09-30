High school football Week 6 preview: Braden River-North Port

North Port (0-4, 0-1) at Braden River (4-0, 1-0)
When: 7:30 p.m.
The scoop: With its passing game clicking for five first-half touchdowns off QB Louis Colosimo’s arm, Braden River is keeping with the improving each week mantra that head coach Curt Bradley has implored this season. ... This week is another name your score game. ... North Port hasn’t defeated the Pirates since 2013 and are a combined 3-21 in the last three seasons. ... The Bobcats were off last week, but fell 56-0 to Venice in a district opener two weeks ago. ... These two teams got into a post-game brawl near the locker rooms in North Port last year, and more security measures are in place to ensure it doesn’t get repeated. ... Expect Braden River to continue its march toward showdowns with Venice and Palmetto for a playoff berth in October after dusting off district foe North Port this week.
Prediction: Braden River 49, North Port 0
