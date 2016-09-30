High school football week 6 preview: Lutz Steinbrenner vs. Manatee

Lutz Steinbrenner (2-2, 1-1) at Manatee (2-2,1-0)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WLSS 930 AM, 103 FM
Online: manateefootball.com
The scoop: After struggling through the non-district part of its schedule, Manatee is gearing up for a second straight unbeaten season in District 8A-6. Steinbrenner qualified for the postseason for the first time in school history last year as runner-up to the Hurricanes. The Warriors are led by quarterback Colin Wray (46-78, 473 yards, 3 TDs, 4 Ints.), who threw two scoring passes against the Canes last season. Manatee’s A.J. Colagiovanni has thrown for 749 yards and 8 TDs. The Canes can move the ball on the ground with Colagiovanni, Tarique Milton, Keyon Fordham and Josh Booker.
Manatee gave up a combined 120 points in its two losses, but pitched a shutout last time out. Led by Garrett Ware and Jacob Main, the improvement should continue. Manatee beat Steinbrenner 52-17 last year, with Colagiovanni throwing for 322 yards and 3 TDs.
Prediction: Manatee 42, Steinbrenner 14
