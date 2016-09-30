High school football Week 6 preview: Cardinal Mooney-Clearwater Calvary Christian

Cardinal Mooney (3-1) at Clearwater Calvary Christian (1-3)
When: 7:30 p.m.
On the air: 1220 AM, 98.3 FM, 106.9 FM
Online: sarasotatalkradio.com
The scoop: It’s a Class 3A-District 5 opener for both teams. ... RB Bryce Williams has led the Cougars offense so far, and the defense has been stingy. ... That unit has allowed an average of 12.5 points per game. ... Calvary Christian relies on the passing game with senior QB Richie Mize. ... Mize averages 212.5 passing yards per game and has thrown five TDs against one INT. ... Riding a three-game losing streak, the Warriors shouldn’t find much success — even at home — against Mooney.
Prediction: Cardinal Mooney 35, Clearwater Calvary Christian 14
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments