Golf Tips with IMG Academy’s Steve Strausbaugh

Swaying and sliding are common amateur mistakes on the backswing, and can cause errant shots. To help with that, IMG Academy Golf Club assistant pro Steve Strausbaugh offers this week’s Golf Tip on coiling during the backswing, and just how important it is for consistent golf shots.
“By coiling, there’s only one way you can move: coil back and coil forward,” Strausbaugh said. “If you slide back, you can either chunk it, drop your shoulder or you come really quick with it and you top the ball.”
