Lakewood Ranch girls golf team posts its season-best score in win against Sarasota

The Lakewood Ranch High School girls golf team continued its improvement throughout the season by posting its lowest nine-hole team score of the season in a 151-208 victory against Sarasota in a dual match Wednesday.
Sophomore Ashley Ringo earned medalist honors with a 2-under 34 at The River Club. She was joined by Maya Isom (36) and Natalie Robson (38) in breaking 40. Darby Laurvick (43) and Ashlyn Einwachter (44) all posted lower scores than Sarasota’s lowest, a 47 by Neysa Rogers.
Saint Stephen’s 148, Cardinal Mooney 155, Sarasota Military 181: Alan Klenor earned medalists honors with a 33 at Longboat Key Club to lead Saint Stephen’s to the boys golf tri-match victory on Tuesday.
Jack O’Hara led Sarasota Military Academy (4-7) with a 37. Dalton Plattner (37), Jake Nash (38) and Kyle Jarrett (39) led Cardinal Mooney (6-5). Ryan Kinkead (36) and David Gao (37) also broke 40 for Saint Stephens (7-0).
Braden River 207, Out-of-Door Academy 254: Vivian Kuang earned the medalist honor, shooting a 6-over 42 at Waterlefe Golf Club, for ODA, but Braden River’s depth ruled the day in a girls golf match played Tuesday. Taylor Petz shot a 46 to lead the Pirates, who had five golfers finish within 10 shots of Petz.
Volleyball
Bayshore 3, Sarasota Military Academy 0: Sarah Dietrich’s 5 kills and 3 aces helped Bayshore sweep its match, 25-10, 25-12 and 25-18. Bayshore (6-10) also received contributions from Jasmine Youngthunder, 2 kills, 1 assist, 5 aces; and Michon Golfin, 5 assists, 2 aces in the nondistrict game.
Bayshore returns to action Thursday at St. Petersburg Lakewood in a District 5A-11 match.
Southeast 3, St. Petersburg Gibbs 0: The Seminoles racked up 35 aces in a home match sweep, 25-6, 25-7, 25-15, over the Gladiators on Wednesday.
Southeast received standout performances from Tira Perkins (nine aces, three kills, one dig), Brooke Washington (eight aces, five kills), Marline Valcin (seven aces, six kills), Molly Persson (five kills, four aces), Ambriel Jones (one dig, one kill), Danielle Marler (two aces), Deju Johnson (four aces, one dig) and Dionna Dyer (one kill, one aces).
The Seminoles travel to Dunedin on Thursday for their next match.
