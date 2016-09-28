Flipkens, Tsurenko reach Tashkent Open quarterfinals

Second-seeded Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium scraped into her sixth quarterfinals of the year at the Tashkent Open, edging Maria Sakkari of Greece 7-6 (0), 3-6, 7-6 (4) on Wednesday.
Flipkens set up a quarterfinal meeting with Denisa Allertova of the Czech Republic. Only twice this year has Flipkens reached the semifinals.
Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko continued her winning streak after victory in the Guangzhou Open last week, going the distance to surpass Turkish qualifier Ipek Soylu 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.
Tsurenko next faces defending champion Nao Hibino of Japan. Hibino beat compatriot Risa Ozaki 7-5, 6-1 to avenge a loss last year in Acapulco.
Two seeded players lost in the second round; No. 5 Kurumi Nara of Japan to Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic, and No. 8 Naomi Broady of Britain to Irina Khromacheva of Russia.
