Braden River High football team remains No. 2 in Class 7A state rankings

Braden River’s football team stayed firm in the latest Associated Press state rankings for Class 7A. The Pirates (4-0), who have won 25 straight regular season games, garnered 161 points to hold onto the No. 2 spot heading into Friday’s district game against North Port.
Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas, with 18 of 19 first-place votes, is ranked No. 1 in 7A. No other Manatee County programs received votes for their respective classifications.
BOYS GOLF
Bradenton Christian 185, Southeast 244, Imagine School of North Port 289: Jack Knowles boosted the Panthers (3-9) to a tri-match victory with a 37. Noah Cone (46) also paced BCS at IMG Academy Golf Club. Avi Patel led Southeast (1-7).
ODA 170, Sarasota Christian 245: The Thunder’s lineup of Jim Cai (39), Wyatt Plattner (42), Josh Silverman (44), John Vickery (45) and Christian Ramos (64) led the way to a blowout victory over the Blazers at The Meadows Country Club.
GIRLS GOLF
Palmetto 206, Bayshore 223: Ashlyn Gardner shot a 38 as the Tigers beat the Bruins on Tuesday. Theresa Morrissey shot a 32 for Bayshore. Bayshore’s next match is against Manatee at IMG on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Manatee 3, Sarasota 0: The Hurricanes earned a road district victory, 25-17, 27-25, 25-16, over Sarasota behind Grayson Hall’s 15 kills, JoJo Coulter’s 21 kills and Grace Mumford’s 21 digs. The Canes (8-7 overall, 3-1 district) travel to Braden River on Thursday for their next match.
Saint Stephen’s 3, Brandon Grace Christian 0: Kate Folkens had 11 aces, 15 digs and five kills on Tuesday as the Falcons (6-8) beat Grace Christian. Saint Stephen’s won 25-14, 25-12 and 25-18. Sophie Bilik had four kills, five aces and 26 assists in the victory.
The Falcons’ next match is Tuesday at Bradenton Christian.
Braden River 3, Lakewood Ranch 1: The Pirates earned a district victory, 18-25, 25-18, 30-28, 25-11, against archrival Lakewood Ranch. Abby Hood (six kills, seven blocks, three aces), Arianna Osika (19 digs, eight service points), Olivia Perez (39 assists, 15 service points, five digs) led Braden River, which hosts Manatee on Thursday in a makeup of the match postponed by Hurricane Hermine earlier this month.
Southeast 3, St. Petersburg Gibbs 0: The Seminoles racked up 35 aces in a home match sweep, 25-6, 25-7, 25-15, over the Gladiators. Southeast received standout performances from Tira Perkins (nine aces, three kills, one dig), Brooke Washington (eight aces, five kills), Marline Valcin (seven aces, six kills), Molly Persson (five kills, four aces), Ambriel Jones (one dig, one kill), Danielle Marler (two aces), Deju Johnson (four aces, one dig) and Dionna Dyer (one kill, one aces). The Seminoles travel to Dunedin Thursday for their next match.
