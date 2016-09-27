Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie goes down with an injury in Hometown Heroes

The injury bug bit another Hometown Hero this week.
Past Southeast High stars Mike Jenkins and Jonathan Dowling suffered torn anterior cruciate ligaments before the 2016 NFL regular season began.
Now fellow defensive back Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie picked up a knock that forced him to leave the New York Giants loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday.
“I’m as good as I’m going to be. I’ve just got to get back in and go to work,” Rodgers-Cromartie told NJ.com after the game without going into more detail.
The Giants gave up 296 passing yards to Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, who trained at IMG Academy in Bradenton right after his senior season at Michigan State in preparation for the NFL.
DRC, though, still managed two tackles and a pass defended in the 29-27 loss. There was no word on whether he’d be back this week or how long he’ll be out.
Here’s how other Manatee County players in the NFL, college and other sports are doing lately:
Quenton Bundrage: The Manatee High alum parlayed his high school career into a Division I career at Iowa State. Now he’s in the NFL with the Houston Texas, albeit on the practice squad. The Texans signed the undrafted free agent only to cut him at the beginning of September and then ink him to a place on their practice squad a few days later.
Brian Poole: An undrafted free agent signing with the Atlanta Falcons, Poole is excelling to start his rookie season. The former Florida Gator and Southeast Seminole defensive back picked up his first pass defended and tallied six tackles in the Falcons 45-32 victory over New Orleans.
Joey Lauro: A Manatee High alum, Lauro is second on Bucknell with 36 tackles this fall. Brother Anthony played last week for Akron against fellow Manatee High alum Blake Keller. Joey, though, is performing at a high level, too. In addition to his 36 tackles, he has an interception, one pass breakup, two pass defended and one forced fumble.
John McElfresh: In his senior year with Division III Baldwin-Wallace, the former Manatee High football player has two tackles in two games this season.
Alex Latham: It’s not just football that Manatee County produces. Latham is one of several top-level soccer talents from Lakewood Ranch High School. The goalkeeper has started all 10 games for Northwestern State this season. Latham has racked up 62 saves and holds a .827 save percentage for the Lady Demons. She’s also kept four clean sheets.
Bo Scarbrough: Part of the first IMG Academy varsity football team season, Scarbrough was the go-to option under former head coach Chris Weinke. Now at Alabama, Scarbrough is trying to become that player for head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. With the amount of tailbacks that ‘Bama has sent to the NFL in recent seasons, Scarbrough has that opportunity to leave his mark as a sophomore. He did pick up an injury in last Saturday’s victory over Kent State, but returned later in the game.
Hjalte Froholdt: An IMG Academy alum, Froholdt is a former defensive lineman that now starts at left guard for the University of Arkansas. The Razorbacks suffered their first loss this season last Saturday against Texas A&M, and have ran for 632 yards behind their offensive line that includes Froholdt, who is in his first year starting.
