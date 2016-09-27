Prep Football Week 6 Power Poll

Editor’s note: Programs are ranked based on how they are performing against their own schedules, not based on hypothetical head-to-head matchups.
Voting points breakdown: 10 for first, 8 for second, 6 for third, 4 for fourth, 2 for fifth, 1 for sixth. (Last week, school, record, points with first-place votes in parentheses)
Public schools
1. (1) Braden River, 4-0, 50 points (5)
QB Louis Colosimo’s five first-half TD passes showcased a new dimension to the powerful Pirates last Friday in Leesburg. This week should also be a breeze as they resume Class 7A-District 11 competition against North Port in a rematch of a game that was marred for a post-game brawl in 2015 that yielded suspensions to players from both programs.
This week: vs. North Port, 7:30 p.m.
2. (2) Manatee, 2-2, 40
The Hurricanes were off last week, and resume what they started two weeks ago: Class 8A-District 6 action. Manatee dusted Tampa Alonso off with a 44-0 victory and faces a Lutz Steinbrenner team that needs to pull an upset at Hawkins Stadium to get back into the playoff picture.
This week: vs. Lutz Steinbrenner, 7:30 p.m.
3. (3) Palmetto, 4-1, 30
The Tigers’ maligned offense exploded last week against Bayshore. QB Jason Spicer Jr., RB Elijah Davis and RB Johnny Jones combined for four rushing touchdowns against the Bruins. This week’s challenge is staying focused on 7A-11 foe Lakewood Ranch, who is trying to spoil the Tigers’ homecoming party and throw a wrench into the playoff picture.
This week: vs. Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.
4. (4) Southeast, 1-2, 20
The Seminoles were off last week, and came into the bye with momentum from QB Alex Taylor’s 315-yard and three TD performance against Bayshore. Now they’ll try taking a foothold of 5A-11 this week on the road at Arcadia DeSoto, who also won its district opener against the defending district champs two weeks ago.
This week: at Arcadia DeSoto, 7 p.m.
5. (5) Lakewood Ranch, 0-3, 10
The Mustangs might be winless, but they could be turning the corner a little, too. Last week’s visit to a Land O’Lakes Sunlake provided Lakewood Ranch fans a glimpse into the team’s potential as the Mustangs dropped a narrow 10-6 decision to a team that was expected to blow them out. This week, attention turns back to 7A-11 competition, where the Mustangs can throw a wrench into Palmetto’s playoff plans.
This week: at Palmetto, 7:30 p.m.
6. (6) Bayshore, 0-3, 5
The Bruins get a breather this week after a difficult opening three games of their schedule. They’ve lost twice to 7A-11 contenders Braden River and Palmetto, with the Tigers dismantling Bayshore 40-0 last week. Now they’ll host winless Sarasota Booker, who is searching for its own identity after head coach Recharde Goodwynn resigned during the season.
This week: vs. Sarasota Booker, 7:30 p.m.
Private schools
1. (1) IMG Academy, 5-0, 50 (5)
With three more touchdown passes in a 38-0 win against Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson, IMG quarterback Kellen Mond has now thrown 14 touchdown passes without an interception heading into the Ascenders’ bye week. The senior also ranks second in Manatee County in rushing yards this season.
This week: Off
2. (3) Cardinal Mooney, 3-1, 38
The Cougars have already surpassed their win total from last year with a 27-14 win against Englewood Lemon Bay. Mooney hasn’t let a team run for more than 100 yards since a Week 3 loss to Tampa Berkeley Prep. Class 3A-District 5 play begins this week.
This week: at Clearwater Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.
3. (2) Saint Stephen’s, 3-1, 32
The Falcons come out of their bye week positioned for another run in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference, following the emergence of Chase Brown. The junior running back, who moved to Bradenton from Canada during the summer, has run for 235 yards on 32 carries in two games.
This week: vs. St. Petersburg Keswick Christian, 7 p.m.
4. (4) Out-of-Door Academy, 1-3, 18
Out-of-Door’s first meeting with Bradenton Christian as Sunshine State Athletic Conference rivals could serve as a de facto elimination game. The loser will drop to two losses and in a five-team Coral Bay division that might be enough to end postseason hopes.
This week: at Bradenton Christian, 7:30 p.m.
5. (5) Bradenton Christian, 0-4, 12
The Panthers’ defensive struggles continued Friday when BCS coughed up more than 700 yards in a 57-35 loss to Deltona Trinity Christian Academy. Quarterback Dominick Otteni has come on strong, though, with 241 rushing yards in his past two games. BCS can get its season on track this week with a chance to move to .500 in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference Coral Bay division.
This week: vs. Out-of-Door Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Voters: Herald sports reporters Jason Dill, David Wilson, Alan Dell; sports correspondent Chad Brockhoff; Sunday news editor Alan Bellittera.
Jason Dill and David Wilson
Comments