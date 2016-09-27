Braden River High football team remains No. 2 in Class 7A state rankings

Braden River’s football team stayed firm in the latest Associated Press state rankings for Class 7A. The Pirates (4-0), who have won 25 straight regular season games, garnered 161 points to hold onto the No. 2 spot heading into Friday’s district game against North Port.
Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas, with 18 of 19 first-place votes, is ranked No. 1 in 7A. No other Manatee County programs received votes for their respective classifications.
Florida High School Football Poll
The Associated Press Top 10 Florida high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 8A
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Apopka (17)
5-0
170
1
2. Kissimmee Osceola
5-0
153
2
3. Charles Flanagan
3-1
128
3
4. Vero Beach
5-0
120
4
5. Sanford Seminole
4-0
88
6
6. Sandalwood
4-0
79
8
7. Coral Gables
4-0
71
9
8. Deerfield Beach
2-2
28
NR
9. Miami Southridge
2-2
25
5
10. Mandarin
3-0
16
NR
Others receiving votes: Park Vista Community 14, Dr. Phillips 11, Fort Pierce Central 9, Miramar 6, Seminole Ridge 6, Christopher Columbus Catholic 5, Boca Raton Community 4, Lake Brantley 2.
Class 7A
Record
Pts
Prv
1. St. Thomas Aquinas (18)
3-1
187
1
2. Braden River
4-0
161
2
3. Dwyer (1)
4-0
145
3
4. Plant
4-0
144
4
5. Venice
4-0
122
5
6. Lakeland
4-1
93
6
7. McArthur
4-0
62
10
8. Tampa Bay Tech
4-0
39
NR
9. Buchholz
3-1
32
7
10. Hagerty
4-0
17
NR
Others receiving votes: Viera 16, Winter Haven 13, Bartram Trail 4, Lincoln 4, Leon 3, R.E. Lee 2, Mater Academy 1.
Class 6A
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Miami Central (19)
5-0
190
1
2. Mainland
5-0
167
3
3. Ocala Vanguard
4-0
148
4
4. Armwood
3-1
121
2
5. Naples
4-0
116
5
6. Miami Northwestern
4-1
90
6
7. Navarre
4-0
66
7
8. Niceville
5-0
41
9
9. Boyd Anderson
3-1
33
8
10. Miami Carol City
2-2
23
NR
Others receiving votes: Lake Gibson 13, Sebastian River 8, Charlotte 7, Pine Forest 6, Matanzas 4, St. Augustine 3, Dillard 2, Port Charlotte 2, Miami Norland 2, Ocala Forest 1, Heritage 1, Tate 1.
Class 5A
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Plantation American Heritage (19)
5-0
190
1
2. Jesuit
4-0
169
2
3. Ponte Vedra
4-0
154
3
4. Bishop Moore
3-1
126
4
5. Palm Bay
4-0
110
5
6. Wakulla
3-1
84
6
7. Cardinal Gibbons
4-0
83
8
8. Baker County
4-0
63
10
9. Rickards
3-1
36
NR
10. Clay
3-2
10
7
Others receiving votes: North Marion 9, West Florida 3, Wesley Chapel 2, Hallandale 2, Merritt Island 2, Nature Coast Tech 1, Dunbar 1.
Class 4A
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Cocoa (15)
3-1
181
2
2. Bolles School (2)
3-0
162
3
3. Miami Washington (1)
3-2
149
1
4. Dunnellon (1)
4-0
131
4
5. Raines
4-0
112
5
Others receiving votes: Jones 13, South Sumter 12.
Class 3A
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Oxbridge Academy (18)
5-0
180
2
2. Lakeland Christian
5-0
142
4
3. Trinity Christian-Jacksonville
2-2
135
3
4. Clearwater Central Catholic
4-1
120
1
5. First Academy-Orlando
4-0
72
5
Others receiving votes: Melbourne Central Catholic 38, Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 19, Tampa Catholic 14.
Class 2A
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Cambridge Christian (18)
5-0
180
1
2. North Florida Christian
4-0
160
2
3. Victory Christian
4-0
144
3
4. Champagnat Catholic
4-0
127
4
5. University Christian
2-2
85
5
Others receiving votes: Northside Christian 24.
Class 1A
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Madison County (16)
4-0
169
1
2. Pahokee (1)
5-0
153
2
3. Trenton
3-1
131
3
4. Newberry
5-0
114
4
5. Port St. Joe
3-1
88
5
Others receiving votes: South Walton 19, Fort Meade 6.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments