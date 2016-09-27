Autographed José Fernández baseballs wash ashore

Among the items thrown from José Fernández boat as it fatally flipped early Sunday morning: a bag of baseballs that had been autographed by the Marlins pitcher.
The City of Miami Beach confirmed a WSVN Channel 7 report that a bag including four baseballs and a checkbook was found and turned in at the 24th Street lifeguard stand. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the lead agency in the crash investigation, is now in possession of the bag and contents.
New- official comment on bag of signed Jose Fernandez baseballs found near accident scene on beach @wsvn pic.twitter.com/vfJtc5dTdE— Rosh Lowe (@rloweon7) September 26, 2016
New- A bag full of signed baseballs by Jose Fernandez washes ashore on Miami Beach- 20 blocks north of crash. Watch my story at 6pm @wsvn pic.twitter.com/GLggX8FO7v— Rosh Lowe (@rloweon7) September 26, 2016
Fernandez and friends Emilio Macias and Eddy Rivero were killed when Fernandez’s boat hit a jetty near Miami Beach’s South Pointe.
Fernández-signed baseballs with certificates of authenticity, which are supposed to guard against forged signatures, sell for at least $140 each on eBay Buy It Now postings.
