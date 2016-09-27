Asian election for FIFA Council delayed after agenda blocked

Elections for Asian representatives to the FIFA Council were postponed Tuesday after delegates voted 42-1 against the agenda for the Asian Football Confederation's extraordinary congress just two days after football's world governing body barred a Qatari candidate from the poll.
The congress in Goa, India had been called to elect three new members to join existing AFC members from Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia as well as President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the 37-member FIFA Council.
The AFC said the congress lasted 27 minutes.
"The congress has spoken with one voice and that has been clear for us all to see," Sheikh Salman said. "FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, I am not sure if you have been at a shorter Congress but I think you can see the strength of opinion in the room."
Only Singapore voted in favor of the agenda.
The AFC held an emergency executive committee meeting, where Chinese candidate Zhang Jian was co-opted to the committee until the next extraordinary congress. Dates and a venue for the rescheduled election will have to be ratified with FIFA.
Sheikh Salman later thanked Asian delegates for "sending out such a strong message that we stand united."
"Today the AFC and Asian football has shown solidarity," he said. "The message has been clear to everyone both inside and outside Asia."
FIFA's ethics judge Hans-Joachim Eckert earlier this month opened a case against Qatar Football Association vice president Saoud Al-Mohannadi, who was one of four men seeking one of the new seats from Asia on world soccer's ruling council.
FIFA prosecutors asked Eckert to ban Al-Mohannadi for "no less than two years and six months" for not telling the truth and not cooperating properly with an ethics investigation.
But Al-Mohannadi said at the time he was confident of a fair review and that he had cooperated candidly. The case does not involve Qatar's 2022 World Cup bid, but no further details were provided by FIFA's ethics committee.
FIFA announced Sunday it had barred Al-Mohannadi from running in the election based on an Ethics Committee report, leaving Chinese FA secretary general Zhang, running against Iran's Ali Kafashian and Zainudin Nordin of Singapore for two of the three seats.
The third seat from Asia has been reserved for female candidates, with Moya Dodd of Australia running against Han Un Gyong of North Korea and Bangladesh's Mafuza Akhter.
