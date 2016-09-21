Ben An’s birthday ruined by incorrect scorecard

Ben An, who attended Bradenton Prep and trained at IMG Academy, went from a chance to win last week’s Italian Open on the European Tour to not even playing the final round.
And it had nothing to do with missing the cut. Instead, An signed an incorrect scorecard following Saturday’s third round that caused his disqualification from the tournament.
An tweeted that he signed for a bogey on the 16th hole when it should have been a bogey for the 15th hole.
A player that signs for a score lower than they had on any one hole faces disqualification.
To make matters worse, An celebrated his birthday on Saturday.
Tournament gets title sponsor
Lakewood Ranch High School has expanded its annual invitational tournament and added a sponsor. The event, which takes place Saturday at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club’s Royal Lakes course, features 18 teams with Bob Boast Volkswagen sponsoring. It’s a boys high school golf tournament with a 1 p.m. shotgun start, and Braden River is the only other county program competing alongside the Mustangs.
Special Olympians earn gold
The Manatee County Special Olympics golf team recently competed at the state level and earned three gold medals and a fourth-place finish. Chad Stancil partnered with his son Jared to win the gold for the 9-hole alternate shot competition. Ashley Nance secured gold in the individual skills division. Jamie Spencer took fourth in the individual skills.
Wang earns West Florida win
Bradenton’s Charles Wang fired a 4-under-par 68 to hold off two players for a victory in this week’s West Florida Golf Tour event at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club’s Royal Lakes course. Wang found himself in the last pairing of Wednesday’s final round after a 63 and 65 in the first two rounds. His 68 on Wednesday meant a 20-under 196 and a two-shot victory over Lakeland’s Brian Richey and Peter Creighton, of Kenmore, N.Y.
Holes-in-one
On Sunday, Sept. 11 at Terra Ceia Bay, Steve Goettel aced the 168-yard sixth hole with a 4-iron. Witnesses were Ed Yager, Mike Teat and Jim Toncin.
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 at The River Club, Peggy Kunkle aced the 107-yard second hole with a 8-iron. Witnesses were Maria Ferraro and Bev Whitlock.
On Tuesday, Sept 20 at Pinebrook/Ironwood Golf Club, Mike Holmes aced the 131-yard 13th hole with a 9-iron. Witnessed by Richard Falzone.
